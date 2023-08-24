STARKVILLE – Mississippi State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon made an addition to the department's leadership team Wednesday when he announced Terry Prentice as the Bulldogs' Deputy Athletics Director and General Manager of Student-Athlete Brand Services & Business Development.
"Terry is an outstanding addition to the elite executive cabinet we have been building over the last seven months," Selmon said. "Terry is innovative, hardworking and an outstanding connector with student-athletes and stakeholders. He is nationally known as a leader in the NIL space and a pioneer in the modern era of college athletics. Putting Mississippi State in a position to excel and providing our student-athletes with a world-class experience is our focus, and adding Terry to our team and his oversight of the newly created "Bulldog Athlete Services" unit that will focus on the holistic development of our student-athletes, from recruitment to life beyond, will allow us to do just that. We are thrilled to welcome Terry and Deanna to our team!"
Prentice joins the team from the University of Arkansas where he most recently was the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Athlete Brand Development and Inclusive Excellence. Prentice served as a member of the Athletic Director's Cabinet and Senior Staff. He led the Athlete Brand Development unit, which manages Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) activities and initiatives while also being the sport administrator for the men's and women's cross country and track and field programs.
"It's an honor to join the Mississippi State Family and work alongside Zac Selmon and a talented team of coaches and staff," Prentice said. "As a student-athlete and administrator within the SEC, I've admired and appreciated the history and tradition of Mississippi State Athletics and look forward to helping create world-class experiences for our student-athletes. We are thrilled to embrace the Starkville community."
From 2018-2021, Prentice served as the Associate Athletics Director/Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and men's and women's track and field and cross country sport administrator at the University of Kansas. While there, he was a member of both the Executive Staff and External Leadership Team and served as a major gifts fundraiser for the department. In addition, he worked closely with the Human Resources and Student-Athlete Development units in leading diversity initiatives.
Before Kansas, Prentice worked in fundraising with the Razorback Foundation and with the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation at the University of Mississippi. During his time with the Razorback Foundation (2014-18), he helped raise support as part of several major campaigns, including a $160 million renovation and expansion of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium as well as various track and field projects, including the $15 million Frank O'Mara Track & Field High Performance Center.
Prentice was a student-athlete at the University of Arkansas and was an All-SEC and Honorable Mention All-American decathlete. From 2009-12, he helped the program claim five Southeastern Conference championships in indoor and outdoor track and field and served as president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
A native of Pomona, California, Prentice earned his bachelor's degree in history in 2012 and master's degree in sports management in 2014 from the University of Arkansas.
Prentice's first day with the Bulldogs will be Sept. 11.
