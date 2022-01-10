Howland (copy)

Mississippi State coach Ben Howland, left, greets Florida coach Mike White their teams met for a game in Starkville during the 2020-21 schedule.

 Austin Perryman | MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State announced Jan. 7 that masks are required indoors on campus again.

Athletic facilities such as Humphrey Coliseum will follow suit, according to a statement released Monday. 

Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

The 2021-2022 academic year started with this policy before requirements were relaxed late in October.

The reinstatement comes as classes resume Jan. 18 for the first time since most students left for winter break following final exams the week of Dec. 6. 

Oktibbeha County has had 585 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last week, according to the CDC. That, despite students being out of town, is a 303 percent increase.

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus