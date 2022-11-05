djr-2022-10-09-sport-state-johnson-arp3

Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson breaks free from the Arkansas defense where he scored on the play at the 0:54 mark in third quarter putting Mississippi State up 34-17.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

We'll have coverage as soon as this game concludes here

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you