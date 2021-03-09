STARKVILLE – Eight Mississippi State pitchers combined for a shutout gem on Tuesday night.
No. 3-ranked Mississippi State beat Grambling State, 10-0, at Dudy Noble Field. The Mississippi State pitching staff combined to allow only two hits and struck out 13 batters on the night.
The Bulldogs (9-3) will now host Louisiana-Lafayette (9-4) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“Getting guys the opportunity to get out there and stay sharp is huge,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “Tonight was a really big night getting eight guys out there and all eight came out and were really crisp. We didn’t work ourselves in a jam or anything all night.”
Will Bednar, the projected Saturday starter in the preseason, made his first start of the season after missing the first two weeks due to injury. He only pitched two innings but struck out five batters and gave up one hit on 31 pitches.
He is expected to make another appearance this weekend to try and get some more innings under his belt before SEC play begins.
Starting in the top of the third inning, Mississippi State used one pitcher per inning. Dylan Carmouche, Riley Self, KC Hunt, Xavier Lovett, Parker Stinnett, Jaxen Forrester and Drew Talley all pitched in relief.
Self was the only pitcher besides Bednar to allow a hit in the game.
“It’s always a good problem to have depth and have really good arms,” Lemonis said. “Covid kind of made us have a little more than we thought we were going to have, so it’s a tricky world right now. I’m glad they’re on our team. We have a lot of really good pitchers.”
The Bulldogs’ offense was held in check for the first four innings but finally caught fire in the fifth. The first five batters of the inning all had hits. Brad Cumbest and Lane Forsythe led off the inning with a single, then Scotty Dubrule scored both of them with a two-run double to center field.
Rowdey Jordan followed with an RBI double of his own, and Tanner Allen deposited a line drive over the center field wall to put Mississippi State up 6-0.
The Bulldogs added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning by taking advantage of Grambling’s pitching miscues. Two runs were scored on bases loaded walks and the other scored on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch to put MSU up, 9-0.