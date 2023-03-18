Things have gone from bad to worse for Mississippi State in its first Southeastern Conference series of the season.
After losing Game one to Kentucky in extra innings on Friday night, the Bulldogs (13-7, 0-2 SEC)) dropped the second game of the series in embarrassing fashion, giving up an early 3-0 lead to eventually lose 12-3.
The Wildcats (17-2, 2-0 SEC) had problems early with starter Landon Gartman, pitched lights out through the first three innings, but they never looked back once the bats got going.
The bottom of the fifth inning in particular was the stuff of nightmares for the Bulldogs.
After letting up a three-run homer in the fourth to tie the game at 3-3, MSU let up a further five runs on a string of hits as the hosts began to put the game out of reach.
Mississippi State's collapse continued in the following inning as Kentucky added two more runs thanks to a mental lapse from center fielder Colton Ledbetter, allowing a ball hit up the middle to go under his glove, rolling all the way to the wall.
Devin Burkes ended up with a two-run little league home run as a result, thanks to the error, giving Kentucky a 10-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth
Two more runs in the seventh took the Wildcats to the verge of a 10-run rule win, but the lead only got as big as nine runs as the Bulldogs stayed alive through nine innings.
A bright spot in the loss was Hunter Hines, who became the fifth player in the conference to hit 10 home runs this season after hitting two in his first two plate appearances of the day, including a 450-foot shot in the top of the second inning.
He finished with a three-hit game with three RBIs and two runs scored for Mississippi State.
Saturday’s loss is a worrying reminder of the 2022 campaign, one that saw the Bulldogs lose 11-straight games to end SEC play. They’re 0-2 to start conference play this season.
Mississippi State looks to salvage the series finale in Lexington at 1 p.m. Sunday.
