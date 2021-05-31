STARKVILLE – The road to Omaha runs through Dudy Noble Field.
Mississippi State was named the No. 7 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament on Monday morning. That means Dudy Noble Field will host both a regional tournament and super regional series if MSU advances.
The Bulldogs, whoare 40-15, will be the No. 1 seed in Starkville and host No. 2 VCU, No. 3 Campbell and No. 4 Samford in a double-elimination tournament.
Their regional matches with No. 10 seed Notre Dame, which is hosting No. 2 Connecticut, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Central Michigan.
“Our kids deserve this,” head coach Chris Lemonis said of the seeding. “They’ve had a great year. They’ve went on the road and played great teams. They’ve played a great non-conference schedule. They’ve played a great SEC schedule and they’re ready to play in front of their own fans.”
Mississippi State and Samford will open the regional with a matchup at 2 p.m. on Friday. VCU and Campbell will play at 7 p.m.
MSU and Samford met already once this season at Dudy Noble Field, and Mississippi State beat the visiting Bulldogs, 10-2. MSU hit three home runs in the game and used seven total pitchers.
Despite the win earlier this year, Lemonis is not overlooking anyone this weekend.
“Every team had mid 30s to upper 30 wins,” Lemonis said of MSU’s regional. “You’re just playing some teams that have won a lot of baseball. They’ve won their tournaments so they’re hot. They’re feeling good. We know Samford is a good team. Our team will respect anybody. They know they have to come out and play. This time of year, there’s no overlooking anybody.”