STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State baseball team has some soul searching to do this week.
Mississippi State was on the wrong end of a sweep this past weekend at Dudy Noble Field. The Bulldogs, who were ranked No. 3 in the nation at the time, lost to No. 2 Arkansas, 8-2, 11-5 and 6-4.
It’s the first time the now Bulldogs (17-7, 2-4 SEC) have been swept at home since 2018. They tell to No. 8 in the D1Baseball.com rankings on Monday.
“I’ll be honest with you. It’s embarrassing getting beat at home,” team captain Tanner Allen said Sunday. “We have such a great fan base and such a great program. We take pride in winning at home.”
The Top 3 showdown between Mississippi State and Arkansas had the world on notice for a few weeks, and now a lot of MSU fans left Dudy Noble Field on Sunday with a bad taste in their mouths.
Mississippi State’s near untouchable pitching staff was torched for 25 runs, including nine home runs from the Arkansas lineup, and Will Bednar was the only starter who made it out of the fourth inning.
Christian MacLeod gave up four runs in 3 2/3 inning on Friday, including four home runs.
Bednar gave up four earned runs in 5 innings with 10 strikeouts, and Brandon Smith gave up 5 earned runs in his lone inning this weekend. The two gave up a combined four home runs.
On Sunday, Jackson Fristoe gave up 5 runs and a home run in 3 2/3 innings.
Landon Sims had the best outing of any pitcher during the weekend. He allowed no hits in 3 2/3 innings on Sunday.
“I just think we had some guys have some bad outings, to be honest with you,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “I think we are good, but we had a couple of guys have some bad outings that we haven’t seen all year. I do think we can pitch better.”
The season is far from over, however. The Bulldogs have 24 conference games left on the schedule and have a few weeks to get back on track before another Top 5 opponent comes to Starkville.
The Bulldogs host Kentucky (17-4, 5-1) this upcoming weekend and travel to Auburn (11- 0-6) on April 9-11. The Wildcats won 2 of 3 from Missouri opening weekend and swept Auburn last weekend.
Auburn has been swept by Ole Miss and Kentucky.
“This is going to sound weird, but I think it's kind of a good thing us getting embarrassed at home,” Allen said. “We’ve been told how great we are, and a lot of times that can be a problem. We got exposed this weekend, but like I said, the sun comes up tomorrow. Everybody who thinks the season is over with has lost their mind.”