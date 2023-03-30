Mississippi State baseball, as it had many times this season, found itself in a difficult position in the top of the fifth inning against Samford on Tuesday.
A routine throw to first base landed just out of the reach of Hunter Hines’ glove, allowing a runner to score and putting the hitter in a pickle. Rather than chasing down a tag, the Bulldogs looked for an out at home plate to prevent the score. The throw to first was on time, but low, and subsequently fell out of Luke Hancock’s grasp for another run to score.
In the blink of an eye, Samford was up 4-2 via two mistakes in the same play.
“We’ve had that play twice this year,” head coach Chris Lemonis said after the game. “We dropped the ball at home plate on the tag. Both times we’ve come out and responded and got the runs, just trying to lighten it.”
Earlier in the game Samford got a two-run shot from Aaron Walton to open the scoring, meaning in two plays the Bulldogs let four runs score. It was actually a solid night otherwise in terms of both fielding and pitching, but their ability to respond after making mistakes was perhaps the most important sign of growth for Lemonis. An immediate answer at the bottom of the inning put the Bulldogs on top and set the stage for an eventual 9-4 win.
“The biggest fault of our kids right now is they’re trying too hard,” Lemonis said. “I know that sounds crazy. If you play this game, you want to win and you want to play well, (and) sometimes you squeeze a little too hard. Our kids were able to come in and give us some good at bats and relax during that moment.”
The Bulldogs may be trying too hard at the plate, but their problems on the mound have been about much more than effort. They currently have four pitchers in their bullpen with an ERA over 10, and as a team have averaged an ERA of 14.98 through six Southeastern Conference games. In their last weekend series against Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs gave up 55 runs, and Lemonis pointed the finger at himself in the midst of the collapse.
“It’s my job to figure it out because we’re not competing,” he said. “We’re having guys run out there and not get outs, not any outs. It’s putting more pressure on the staff and the team every time it happens, and I’ve got to make better decisions. These are hard decisions to make right now to get the guys to go out there and compete.”
The poor performances on the mound have been the big story for the Bulldogs this season, and with an 0-6 record and an ERA differential of minus-10, the situation is beginning to appear desperate in SEC play. Their schedule won’t get any easier either, with the Bulldogs having only played against two of the seven ranked conference teams, and four top–10 ranked opponents remain on their schedule. One of those, No. 9 ranked South Carolina, is the next team to visit Starkville.
The Gamecocks (24-2, 6-0 SEC) currently lead the country in home runs, with 66 through 26 games, and have the fourth lowest ERA with 2.81.
The series starts on Thursday night at 6 p.m., cutting the week a bit short for the Bulldogs and complicating the rotation selection, but it’s also potentially a chance to shake things up in the lineup. They have only one day off after the Tuesday game, but Lemonis and the team took the opportunity after beating Samford to try and enjoy their baseball as they work to improve and refocus on their next matchup.
“It lets you relax and laugh, have a good time and enjoy a win,” he said of the win on Tuesday. “Tomorrow’s practice will be a lot more upbeat than if you don’t play well. The first step for us was playing good baseball, now we have to go out in the SEC and play good baseball and get us a couple of wins this weekend.”
