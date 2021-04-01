STARKVILLE – A week after getting swept at home, the Mississippi State baseball team has a chance to right the ship.
Mississippi State, now ranked No. 8 by the D1Baseball.com, hosts unranked Kentucky in a three-game series at Dudy Noble Field.
The games will be played at 6:30 tonight, 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (17-7, 2-4 SEC) have lost four straight conference games entering the weekend. Following the Sunday loss to No. 2 Arkansas to cap off the sweep, head coach Chris Lemonis had a message for his team.
“I told them, I said ‘We have a good team, but we have to play better. The only thing we can do and the only thing we can control this week is how hard we work this week and try to improve and get that good feeling again,’” Lemonis said.
And while Kentucky is unranked, the Wildcats (18-4, 5-1) are cruising through their schedule up to this point. Kentucky has won five straight games, including a sweep at Auburn last weekend. The only conference loss for the Wildcats is a 5-3 Sunday loss to Missouri.
One of the strengths of the Kentucky team is its starting rotation, but the Wildcats were hit by the injury bug last weekend.
Normal Saturday starter Mason Hazelwood will not be able to pitch this weekend because of an injury, so Kentucky will throw freshman right-hander Ryan Hagenow on Thursday night.
He has allowed only two earned runs in five appearances this year, but he has not thrown over four innings in a game yet.
The Wildcats are keeping ace Cole Stupp for the Friday night game, where he will pitch against Mississippi State’s Will Bednar.
Stupp is 3-0 this season with a 1.47 era. In each of his SEC appearances, he has thrown seven innings and allowed only 13 combined hits and two earned runs. He has struck out 15 batters during the stretch.
On Saturday, Zack Lee will pitch for Kentucky. He is 2-1 this season with a 3.28 era. He has not pitched over five innings in either of his SEC starts.
Mississippi State will combat Kentucky’s arms with a lineup that is struggling entering the game. The Bulldogs scored only 11 total runs against Arkansas last weekend and only one starting player, Tanner Allen, is hitting over .300 this year.