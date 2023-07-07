Mississippi State baseball has a strong tradition of developing players into Major League prospects.
Through the first half of the 2023 season, 68 former Bulldogs have worked their way from Starkville and through the minor league systems, reaching their big league clubs. This week, the next batch of Bulldogs as well as committed high school could begin that journey with this week’s MLB Draft.
The draft, which consists of 20 rounds, begins July 9 and will be held in Seattle.
Here is a list of potential MLB Draft picks with MSU ties:
College Players
Colton Ledbetter
Ledbetter, a transfer from Samford, spent one year in the Southeastern Conference and turned into one of the league’s top players.
While playing center field for the Bulldogs, Ledbetter batted .320 over 53 games, tallying 63 hits, 12 home runs and 52 RBIs, while also adding 17 stolen bases.
Ledbetter, who was named to the ABCA/Rawlings South All-Region Second Team, was invited to this year’s MLB Draft Combine. He is ranked as the No. 49 prospect by MLB.com.
Though unlikely, Ledbetter has the option to return to Starkville next season.
Kellum Clark
Clark, MSU’s everyday right fielder, has had a strong career for the Bulldogs, which included winning the 2021 national championship. Over three seasons, Clark has batted .270 with 126 career hits, 30 home runs and 125 RBIs. He set career highs in hits (56), RBIs (49) and steals (six) last season.
Clark has the option to return to Starkville next season for his senior year.
Amani Larry
A transfer from New Orleans, Larry had a productive year as MSU’s second baseman. Last season, Larry batted .297 with 51 hits, seven home runs, 30 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.
Larry, from Bossier City, Louisiana, has the option to return to Starkville for his senior season.
Cade Smith
Smith, a right-handed pitcher from Southaven, was arguably MSU’s most consistent starter last season, despite dealing with injuries. In 10 appearances (nine starts), Smith pitched 43 innings, allowing 25 earned runs and striking out 46, finishing with a 5.23 earned run average.
Smith was invited to this year’s MLB Draft Combine.
Smith has the option to return to Starkville for his senior season.
KC Hunt
Hunt, a Wycoff, New Jersey, native, is draft-eligible again after being selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 12th round last year. Hunt opted to return to school instead of signing with the Pirates, and was an oft-used arm out of the bullpen for head coach Chris Lemonis.
Hunt pitched 39 innings in 23 appearances last season, allowing 37 earned runs, striking out 55 batters and finishing with an 8.54 ERA.
Hunt, who is pitching in the Cape Cod League this summer, has the option to return to Starkville for his senior year.
Aaron Nixon
A transfer from Texas, Nixon established himself as one of MSU’s strongest bullpen arms. In 16 appearances, Nixon pitched 20 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs, striking out 24 batters and finishing with a 2.66 ERA.
Nixon, a McAllen, Texas, native, has the option to return to Starkville for his senior year.
High School Prospets:
Colin Houck, SS
Houck, from Lilburn, Georgia, is MSU’s top-rated recruit in the 2023 class, per Perfect Game, and one of the top high school prospects in this year’s draft class, rated as the No. 12 overall prospect by MLB.com.
Houck was an MLB Draft Combine invitee.
The expectation is that Houck will forgo his career in Starkville and sign with whichever team selects him.
Dylan Cupp, SS
Cupp, from Cedartown, Georgia, is MSU’s second-rated recruit in the 2023 as the No. 111 overall prospect by MLB.com.
Cupp was an MLB Draft Combine invitee.
It is more likely that Cupp will play for the Bulldogs next season, but his draft position could change that.
Aidan Smith, OF
Smith, from Lucas, Texas, is MSU’s top-rated outfielder in the 2023 class, according to Perfect Game, and is also rated as the No. 78 prospect by MLB.com.
Smith was an MLB Draft Combine invitee.
Mikhai Grant, RHP
Grant, from Stockbridge, Georgia, is MSU’s top-rated pitcher commit in its 2023 class, according to Perfect Game.
Grant was an MLB Draft Combine invitee.
Luke Dotson, LHP
Dotson, from Marietta, Georgia, is another one of MSU’s top pitching commits in the 2023 class, according to Perfect Game.
He was invited to last month’s MLB Draft Combine.
