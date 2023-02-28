Mississippi State outfielder Dakota Jordan (42) and infielder Lane Forsythe (43) greet outfielder Colton Ledbetter, right, as Ledbetter arrived home on a two-run home run during an NCAA baseball game against Louisiana Monroe on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Starkville, Miss.
PEARL — Mississippi State left its biggest offensive surge for its last at-bat Tuesday night against No. 25 Southern Miss at Trustmark Park.
But the Bulldogs’ bats came through when they needed to.
MSU (6-3) rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth, propelling itself to a 10-9 comeback win over the Golden Eagles (5-3) in a Magnolia State showdown in Pearl.
Slate Alford’s tying single through the right side was the biggest hit of a crucial frame, scoring the inning’s third run and putting men on the corners with just one out. Hunter Hines followed with a sacrifice fly to give MSU its first lead since the fifth inning.
Ball State transfer Nate Dohm shut down Southern Miss, a 2022 NCAA Super Regional participant, in the ninth inning to seal the Bulldogs’ victory.
The Golden Eagles pulled ahead with a four-run fifth inning featuring a pair of RBI doubles. Costly errors by second baseman Amani Larry and pitcher Tyler Davis helped USM build its lead.
Southern Miss cashed in on three Bulldogs miscues as well as 11 walks issued by MSU pitching. Freshman left-hander Bradley Loftin gave out six free passes in his four-inning start and was charged with four runs, three of them earned.
Tyson Hardin put out a fire started by Davis in the fifth, pitching two innings of scoreless relief. Dohm took over with two out in the seventh and finished out the game, working around a one-out double in the ninth.
The Bulldogs fell behind 2-0 early on a throwing error by first baseman Luke Hancock that brought in two runs in the second.
But a bases-loaded walk to Amani Larry and a three-run, bases-clearing triple by Colton Ledbetter put Mississippi State right back on top.
Larry socked a solo home run in the fourth inning before Southern Miss put up a crooked number to retake the lead in the fifth.
Mississippi State will head to Texas to compete in the Frisco College Baseball Classic. The Bulldogs open up at 6 p.m. Friday against Ohio State.
