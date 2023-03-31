On Thursday, Mississippi State chased and chased against No. 9 South Carolina, having a chance to win it in the bottom of the ninth.
However, Hunter Hines struck out looking with two down as the Bulldogs’ Southeastern Conference losing streak was extended to 18 games.
That losing streak quickly came to an end on Friday.
The Diamond Dawgs (16-12, 1-7 SEC) cruised to a 13-3 win, scoring 12 runs from the third through sixth innings to force a run-rule victory after seven. The Gamecocks (25-3, 7-1 SEC) had no answers, and Mississippi State picked up their first SEC win of 2023.
“I give the kids a lot of credit,” Lemonis said. “They played so hard last night. It’s hard when you lose and you’re expected to win. It’s been tough, but they come and work and get after it everyday. We have some really good ball players, we’ve just had a slow start to the league, but we can play really good baseball.”
The Bulldogs scored in six of seven innings in the win as Hines and Slate Alford both went 4-4 at the plate with four and three RBIs respectively, leading a prolific offensive performance.
The Gamecocks allowed a hit to all but one MSU player, giving up a season-high 18 hits overall in the loss.
Lemonis noted that he chewed the team out pretty good after Thursday’s loss. He didn’t want them to settle for a close loss, and that attitude was present in Friday’s performance.
“I didn’t want them to come in and feel good about a loss,” Lemonis said about Thursday. “I think they responded in a good way, because at Mississippi State you’re not happy to lose. I think that was a message that had to be said. Last couple weeks, when you lose 26-4 I’m trying to pick them up off the ground. Last night we weren’t going to feel sorry for ourselves. We knew we could play with them, and we played really well tonight.”
The Bulldogs weren’t ready to let another win slip away, and responded on both sides of the ball. Amani Larry and Colton Ledbetter made highlight-reel grabs, with Lebetter robbing a home run to dead center field.
Mississippi State’s defense has been shaky in SEC play, but starter Landon Gartman put trust in his fielders after the Gamecocks homered on his first pitch of the game and they delivered
“First pitch he hit a home run, and all I could think to myself was let my defense play,” Gartman said after the game. “Keep throwing strikes, don’t give in, don’t start walking people and just let my defense play, and it worked.”
That trust between the players and the confidence they showed in each other was the kind of game Lemonis wants to see his team play.
He wants them to enjoy their play, and if they can balance it with their focus and composure they have a chance to make up for lost time.
“I told them you can enjoy it for just a little bit, but we have games to make up,” Lemonis said of the mindset after getting the proverbial monkey off their back. “We can’t just sit back and be happy to win a game, we have a chance to win the series tomorrow. But I want them to play relaxed, I want them to come out and be free like they were tonight, so hopefully getting this out of the way gives them a chance to get going.”
