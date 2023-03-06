FRISCO, Texas — Mississippi State baseball went 1-2 at the Frisco College Baseball Classic, losing its first two games to Ohio State and Oklahoma, but taking down California on Sunday.
The Bulldogs (7-5) faced teams with similar records who have faced early-season struggles.
Mississippi State closed the weekend with a win over Cal that highlighted the work of reliever Nate Dohm, who came into a 4-4 game in the fifth, striking out six and allowing one hit over five shutout innings as the Bulldogs’ offense came alive late with four runs en route to an 8-4 win.
Sunday starter Landon Gartman struggled, walking five batters and allowing four runs, and defensively the team committed five errors in defeats to Ohio State and Oklahoma on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the bullpen faltered in the mid-late innings after a strong start from freshman Jurrangelo Cijntje.
The switch-pitching phenom held down the fort for four innings, followed by a good relief outing from Colby Holcombe before the Buckeyes blew the game open in the sixth and seventh innings.
Much like last Tuesday’s loss to Louisiana-Monroe, the Bulldogs’ slow offense on the night caught up quickly as a growing deficit proved to be too much, too late.
Facing Ohio State starter Isaiah Coupet on the mound didn’t make things much easier as the Friday night Buckeyes ace allowed one hit and one run in five innings, striking out nine. The one run was the Bulldogs’ only score until the eighth inning, and by then the Buckeyes had scored eight runs of their own. Lane Forsythe drove in runs in each of the last two innings, but the comeback attempt fell well short as Ohio State won 8-3.
Unlike what turned into a late-innings disaster for the Bulldogs, Saturday’s game against Oklahoma, a team that reached the 2022 College World Series, was a slugfest.
The Bulldogs got off to a hot start offensively, playing nine runs in five innings, but the Sooners more than kept pace, scoring 12 runs through that same stretch.
Saturday was one to forget for the pitching staff, with Graham Ytnema getting pulled in the third inning after giving up seven earned runs in 2.2 innings of work.
However, the Bulldogs were able to right the ship out of the pen with Tyler Davis, who came in after Tyson Hardin and threw five innings, slowing the bleeding from Oklahoma’s initial offensive onslaught as he gave up four runs and two earned, while striking out three in his outing..
Davis steadied the ship, but the Bulldog bats never got back on track to refuel the comeback efforts and the Sooners won 15-9.
With the win over Cal on Sunday, the Bulldogs built some momentum heading back to Starkville for the start of a four-game homestand this week.
It begins with a midweek battle against Valparaiso at 6 p.m. Tuesday before Lipscomb comes to Dudy Noble Field for a weekend series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
