Following Mississippi State baseball’s season-ending loss to Texas A&M on May 20, head coach Chris Lemonis made no secret he planned to utilize the transfer portal this offseason to improve his roster.
“We will have to fill some needs,” Lemonis said, after the Bulldogs finished with a 27-26 record and missed the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the second consecutive year. “I truly believe we had one of the younger teams in the league and have some special young talent that we can build around. We will have to go in the portal and find some guys that can help us in a couple different areas.”
One area Lemonis will definitely look to improve is MSU’s pitching staff. The Bulldogs finished with an SEC-worst 7.01 team ERA last season, allowing a league-high 310 walks and 410 runs.
Lemonis also is still in the process of hiring a new pitching coach, nearly a month after Scott Foxhall was relieved of his duties on May 1.
The Bulldogs have already made one move in doing that, nabbing Nate Lamb, a graduate transfer, out of the portal over the holiday weekend. With the portal now open to undergraduate additions, there will surely be more additions and departures in Starkville.
Some of last year’s transfer portal additions, like outfielder Colton Ledbetter and relief pitchers Nate Dohm and Aaron Nixon, made immediate impacts on the field. The Bulldogs hope for the same this time around.
Check here to track which players are coming into the program and those that are leaving this offseason.
Players coming in:
Nate Lamb, LHP, Young Harris College
At the Division II level, Lamb posted a solid season with Young Harris, pitching 89 1/3 innings in 14 starts, striking out 90 batters, walking only 28 and holding opposing lineups to a .252 batting average. Lamb’s 3.53 earned run average was his lowest since his freshman year, when he finished with 1.84 ERA in 2019 at Spartanburg Methodist.
Lamb, a graduate transfer, has one year of eligibility remaining.
Players leaving:
Lane Forsythe, SS
Forsythe entered the portal on May 30, according to 247sports. Forsythe batted .248 this past season, tallying 27 hits, 14 RBIs and two home runs.
Graham Yntema, LHP
Yntema entered the portal on May 30, according to 247sports. In his lone season at MSU, Yntema finished with a 10.55 ERA over 13 appearances, pitching 21 1/3 innings, allowing 25 earned runs and striking out 21.
Bryce Hubbard, C
Hubbard confirmed with The Dispatch he had entered the portal on May 30. Hubbard, a true freshman, played in only three games for the Bulldogs this season, tallying one hit and one RBI.
