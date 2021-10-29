humphrey coliseum (copy)

Humphrey Coliseum hosts fans for a men's basketball matchup between Mississippi State and Nebraska during the 2017 season.

 HailState.com

STARKVILLE – Fans attending Mississippi State basketball games inside Humphrey Coliseum will be encouraged to wear masks, the school announced Friday.

If the CDC and Mississippi Department of Health will make face covering a requirement, regardless of vaccination status, if Oktibbeha County's level of transmission is deemed "substantial" or "high."

Ticketing, ticket scanning, concessions and apparel sales will will contactless. No cash will be accepted. 

Revisions to the policy could be made depending on SEC, MSU and state guidelines. 

››Doug Novak: MSU interim women's basketball coach meets with reporters for first time

In the CDC's latest seven-day metric, Oktibbeha County's community transmission is rated as "moderate," meaning there have been between 10-49.99 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

There have been 16 new COVID-19 cases in Oktibbeha County in the last week.

Moderate is one level below substantial, which is 50-99.99 cases per 100,000 people in a week. 

Less than 50 percent (46.8) of the Oktibbeha County total population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus