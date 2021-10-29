Mississippi State basketball: masks encouraged, not required at Humphrey Coliseum By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Oct 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Humphrey Coliseum hosts fans for a men's basketball matchup between Mississippi State and Nebraska during the 2017 season. HailState.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STARKVILLE – Fans attending Mississippi State basketball games inside Humphrey Coliseum will be encouraged to wear masks, the school announced Friday.If the CDC and Mississippi Department of Health will make face covering a requirement, regardless of vaccination status, if Oktibbeha County's level of transmission is deemed "substantial" or "high." Join the discussion in our Mississippi State sports Facebook group Ticketing, ticket scanning, concessions and apparel sales will will contactless. No cash will be accepted. Revisions to the policy could be made depending on SEC, MSU and state guidelines. ››Doug Novak: MSU interim women's basketball coach meets with reporters for first timeIn the CDC's latest seven-day metric, Oktibbeha County's community transmission is rated as "moderate," meaning there have been between 10-49.99 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.There have been 16 new COVID-19 cases in Oktibbeha County in the last week.Moderate is one level below substantial, which is 50-99.99 cases per 100,000 people in a week. Less than 50 percent (46.8) of the Oktibbeha County total population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Mens Basketball Mississippi State Womens Basketball Humphrey Coliseum Cdc Covid Guidelines Oktibbeha County Sec Mobile Ticketing Mississippi Department Of Health Sale Apparel Basketball Politics Immunology Sport Concession Basketball Coach Fan Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists