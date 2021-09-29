STARKVILLE — Expectations for Ben Howland and Mississippi State are rising as the coach enters his seventh season at the helm.
The story for the Bulldogs ahead of their first official practice Wednesday: the transfer portal.
After a loss in the NIT title game last season, MSU has revamped its lineup as it aims toward its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2019. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has MSU as his second team out of the field in his latest bracketology.
MSU’s offseason is highlighted by the additions of Garrison Brooks from North Carolina, Rocket Watts from Michigan State and Shakeel Moore from N.C. State.
The trio joins guard Iverson Molinar who led MSU in scoring last season with nearly 17 points per game.
Brooks averaged 13 points and eight rebounds in his final two season at UNC, capped off by a double-double in the team’s first round NCAA tournament loss to Wisconsin last season. He signed with MSU about a week after entering the transfer portal in April.
Watts was a four-star recruit out of high school before being named to Big Ten All-Freshman two years ago. Last season, Watts’ scoring didn’t rise as expected.
A more natural fit at shooting guard, Watts could find his role playing alongside Molinar.
Moore is a combo-guard who shot 34 percent from deep at N.C. State in his freshman season last year.
Like Watts, he was rated a four-star player out of high school.
On the women’s side, practice gets underway Friday as Nikki McCray-Penson looks to return MSU to it historic ways.
After a stretch from 2014-2019 where the Bulldogs won an NCAA tournament each season and appeared in two national title games — and looked on pace for a successful 2020 run before the pandemic — they’ll look to rebound from a tough season last year.
MSU went 10-9 and 5-7 in conference play last season with a one-and-done appearance in the SEC tournament.
Mississippi State returns three of its top four scorers from last season.
McCray-Penson also did her part in the transfer portal, highlighted by the addition of the Hayes sisters.
Redshirt-senior Anastasia and junior Aislynn Hayes transferred to MSU this offseason from Middle Tennessee along with their sophomore sister Alasia from Notre Dame.
McCray-Penson also brought in a new assistant coaching staff with Doug Novak, Eddie Benton and Malikah Willis replacing Keith Freeman, Scepter Brownlee and Brittany Young.