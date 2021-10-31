STARKVILLE — The questions linger of how Mississippi State (5-3) lost to LSU or Memphis this season.
But the answer is simple. The MSU team that lost to Memphis and LSU isn’t the same MSU team today.
It’s irritating to those who hate coach-speak or those who aren’t patient, but the reason Mississippi State is winning in ways in which it wouldn’t earlier this year is because of everything Mike Leach preached: repetition and experience.
MSU had scored more than 30 points just three times in its first 17 games under Leach — that stems from last season’s opener against LSU to a loss against Alabama two weeks ago.
MSU has scored 45 and 31 points, respectively, in its last two games.
The results have come from a variety of improvements, highlighted by Leach and quarterback Will Rogers.
First, Rogers isn’t playing as conservative anymore.
MSU had a 17-7 lead at Memphis it should have extended, but it didn’t. Leach credited that postgame to conservative playcalling on his part and conservative play by Rogers.
That clearly wasn’t the case against Kentucky as MSU got the ball up 31-17 with 7:51 to go and continued its aggressive gameplan because Rogers said they wanted to score again rather than just run the clock.
In the process, they got in scoring range but had run enough clock to end the game. But it’s that aggressive mentality that got MSU there.
It’s not just with leads that Rogers is playing aggressively.
His interception totals more than doubled against Alabama and Vanderbilt, but it’s a result of his taking more shots downfield.
Mississippi State had six passes of 15-plus yards against Kentucky.
On Leach’s side, he’s shown an ability to adjust his gameplan.
MSU ran the ball a program-high 35 times in Leach’s short tenure against a Kentucky team Leach said was good against the run.
But in running the ball and drawing in the defense, Leach opened up the passing game for Rogers — particularly in those aforementioned explosive plays.
Not only is MSU’s young roster learning to play with each other, but Leach and his coaching staff are learning to play with what they have.
That’s why Mississippi State has been able to not only win against Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Kentucky, but it has been able to control those games.
It would be incorrect to say MSU clinched bowl eligibility following its win against Kentucky on Saturday, but it would be a fair assumption.
MSU has tough road matchups at Arkansas and Auburn coming up, but in three weeks a meeting at home against Tennessee State awaits.
If MSU wins at least that matchup, it is headed to a bowl game.
MSU could clinch before, too. Auburn appears to be legit following its win Saturday against Ole Miss.
Arkansas has been a top-10 team this season, but now it sits at the bottom of the SEC West with a 1-3 conference record.
Then, of course, the Egg Bowl where anything can happen.
MSU can play well to close out the season and still finish with six wins. But MSU can also use this newfound aggressiveness and confidence to make its mark moving forward.
Instead of fighting for bowl eligibility, MSU can start moving up the national rankings and give itself a standout bowl game in Year 2 under Leach.
"We have to go from this," Leach told his team in the locker room following their win against Kentucky. "We have to get better than this. The one key thing is make sure you maintain that mentality — you do your job, you expect good things to happen, you make routine plays, you play the next play."