Mississippi State-Bowling Green: Starting Lineups By THEO DeROSA Commercial Dispatch Sep 23, 2022 Mississippi State OffenseQB 2 Will Rogers Jr.RB 7 Jo'quavious Marks Jr.-or 23 Dillon Johnson Jr.-or 22 Simeon Price Fr.WR 0 Rara Thomas So.WR 85 Austin Williams Gr.WR 82 Rufus Harvey So.WR 4 Caleb Ducking Sr.LT 69 Kwatrivous Johnson Sr.LG 66 Nick Jones Jr.C 63 LaQuinston Sharp Gr.RG 57 Cole Smith Sr.RT 58 Kameron Jones Jr.-or 76 Albert Reese IV Fr.Mississippi State DefenseDE 6 Jordan Davis Gr.NT 93 Cameron Young Sr.DT 5 Randy Charlton Sr.SLB 2 Tyrus Wheat Sr.MLB 14 Nathaniel Watson Sr.WLB 44 Jett Johnson Gr.CB 13 Emmanuel Forbes Jr.S 8 Jackie Matthews Gr.S 19 Collin Duncan Sr.S 0 Jalen Green Sr.CB 3 Decamerion Richardson Jr.Mississippi State Special TeamsK 29 Massimo Biscardi Gr.P 56 Archer Trafford Sr.-or 88 George Georgopoulos Gr. Bowling Green OffenseQB 3 Matt McDonald Sr.RB 19 Ta'ron Keith So.WR 4 Tyrone Broden Jr.-or 11 CJ Lewis Sr.WR 1 Odieu Hiliare Sr.TE 88 Christian Sims Sr.TE 10 Levi Gazarek So.LT 76 Kameren Stewart Jr.-or 52 Jeremiah Banks-Wall Jr.LG 72 Cade Zimmerly So.-or 51 Cedric Dunbar II Jr.C 77 Jalen Grant Jr.RG 64 Bronson Warner So.RT 50 Alex Wollschlaeger So.Bowling Green DefenseDT 56 Walter Haire Sr.NG 54 Anthony Hawkins Jr.DE 11 Karl Brooks Sr.LB 6 Bryce Brand Sr.LB 23 Darren Anders Jr.LB 2 Brock Horne Jr.-or 17 DJ Taylor Sr.LB 9 Blaine SpiresCB 4 Deshawn Jones Jr., So.S 3 Chris Bacon Sr.S 0 Jordan Anderson Sr.CB 18 Jalen Burton So.Bowling Green Special TeamsK 93 Mason Lawler Sr.P 99 Sami Sir Fr.