STARKVILLE · The difficult part of a team coming back from a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter is deciphering whether the triumph or the mistakes that led to a 34-14 hole show where a team is headed.
In Mississippi State’s case, both can be true.
Mississippi State opened its 122nd season in program history by doing something the previous 121 never saw. State overcame that deficit in the fourth quarter to open its season Saturday with a 35-34 win against Louisiana Tech.
But that meant MSU, an SEC school, fell into a 20-point against La. Tech, a Conference USA team.
MSU quit on itself. After building a 14-0 lead, State’s players eased up and allowed La. Tech to make one explosive play after another and flip the script.
A result of assuming a Conference USA opponent would quit after trailing by two touchdowns in the first quarter? That could be the case.
“It only took about two bad series for us to lay down and think that we are entitled to something,” MSU head coach Mike Leach said postgame. “Louisiana Tech has been upsetting people for years. Suddenly, we act like since we play in a big conference that they have to roll over for us.
“Rather than punch it out of them and take it away, we pouted and acted like we were getting screwed.”
Perhaps the most disheartening facet is the lackluster play coming in every phase of the game.
Leach said it felt as though offense, defense and special teams were competing at certain points to see who could play the worst.
It’s often times one phase has to carry the others, but Leach said this is about as even of a performance across the phases he’s ever seen.
Which was true for when things went well too.
Jamire Calvin led MSU with 67 receiving yards in his team debut. One catch was a 20-yard touchdown while another was a 40-yard haul to set up a crucial touchdown late.
Sophomore Lideatrick Griffin had 144 kickoff return yards — a program-high since Jameon Lewis’ 183 yards against Ole Miss in 2012.
Sophomore running back Jo'quavious Marks (71 rushing yards on 12 attempts) was a yard shy of his career high.
Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers matched a career high with three touchdown passes and maintained his spot atop State’s all-time completion percentage leaderboard. His career completion percentage of 70.7 is 6.6 percent higher than K.J. Costello behind him.
Freshman Rara Thomas had two 20-or-more-yard catches. All four of sophomore Jaden Walley’s catches were for 15 yards or more.
For a team that quit on itself in the opening game of Leach’s second season, MSU’s young players ignited the fire — a key component of building a culture.
The young players are the ones that will be around long enough to not only learn what Leach is trying to implement in his program but also to instill it in the teams after they’re gone.
That’s taught in practice. It’s something Leach said he’d watch in film and improve from a coaching perspective.
MSU can celebrate its win — and Leach said his team should — but it’s a game in which MSU will need to decipher the good and the bad.
“I don't think as a coaching staff we had them ready to play,” Leach said. “Not very well at least. We sure did miss a lot. The middle of that game is about as bad as a team can play on all sides of the ball. The ending was good which illustrates just how good you can be if you play together on all sides of the ball.”