Mississippi State (2-1) returns home to open conference play against LSU (2-1).
Last season, MSU shocked the world in Mike Leach's first game at the helm by going to Baton Rouge and picking up a 44-34 win against the reigning champs. LSU has changed its defensive staff significantly and provides a different look this year.
In this weekend's matchup, here's how the teams stack up:
Quarterbacks
Both MSU's Will Rogers and LSU's Max Johnson have both been inconsistent. They've both suffered from poor offensive line play, but at times have made mistakes on their own.
They're true sophomores who both gained experience last season going up against tough defenses Saturday.
Edge: Even
Running backs
There is still a lot of uncertainty at running back for LSU with the status of John Emery's eligibility still unknown. LSU and MSU are similar in the sense that neither has a sure starter in the backfield but has depth.
Success at running back is graded in different ways with LSU running a more traditional offense than MSU's Air Raid, but LSU has more questions than Mississippi State at the position.
Edge: MSU
Receivers/Tight ends
When Rogers is aggressive, MSU's receivers have shown no signs to doubt their playmaking ability. Stretching eight-or-nine receivers deep has given MSU fresh bodies throughout the season.
Edge: MSU
Offensive line
This could be determined by who does worse. MSU's offensive line looked improved early against Memphis but started to make its typical mistakes — especially picking up penalties — as the game went on.
LSU's line has been its biggest issue on offense. Both teams have allowed six sacks this season.
Edge: Even
Defensive line
Despite losing defensive end Andre Anthony for the season, LSU has had no problem creating pressure. MSU's pressure doesn't show in the sacks alone, but its six sacks compared to LSU's 19 says enough.
Edge: LSU
Linebackers
MSU has played Jett Johnson, Aaron Brule and Tyrus Wheat together more while Nathaniel Watson deals with an injury. Johnson has not only stepped in, but he leads the team in tackles.
LSU has plenty of experience at linebacker highlighted by Damone Clark who is third in the SEC in tackles.
Edge: Even
Secondary
This is the most exciting matchup. At corner, both teams have high-end NFL players in MSU's Martin Emerson and LSU's Derek Stingley Jr.. They're accompanied by sophomores in Emmanuel Forbes for MSU and Eli Ricks for LSU.
MSU has depth is lacked last season at safety while LSU is expected to have Jay Ward back after his injury in Week 1. This should be fun.
Edge: Even
Special teams
Memphis showed ways to keep the ball out of Lideatrick Griffin's hands in the return game. Replicating that will be key for LSU.
The status of MSU kicker Brandon Ruiz is unsure following his injury in Week 2, but Nolan McCord has made his two kicks this season with a long of 39. LSU's Cade York is 4-for-4 with a long of 56. In a tight game, a field goal could be the difference.
Edge: LSU