Taking the approach of the MLB All-Star break, Mississippi State’s bye week isn’t mathematically the halfway point of the season but is treated as such.
The Bulldogs are 3-2 entering the break with seven remaining games on the slate after this week to determine the team’s bowl game fate.
The 3-2 record isn’t much of a surprise from a macro level.
Mississippi State took an unconventional route — for example, winning at Texas A&M but losing at Memphis — but got there with lows and highs from each phase.
Here’s a halfway point assessment of Mississippi State’s offense, defense and special teams play:
Offense
The Bulldogs are averaging a touchdown more per game than last season — as expected in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.
It’s a unit that has received criticism because it’s evident the offense could average even more.
Leach criticized his coaching and quarterback Will Rogers after Week 3’s loss at Memphis for getting too conservative. Following a loss to LSU the next week, Leach said his team lacked confidence and focus in the red zone.
Leach believes those issues are fixed with experience but feels the offense is a couple plays away each game from being polished. Against Texas A&M, Rogers and the offense made those plays.
MSU ranks eighth in the SEC for total offense — first in passing and last in rushing puts you right in the middle.
Rogers leads the conference in passing yards, thanks in large part to having 86 more attempts (284 overall) than the next highest. But he’s also third in passing touchdowns and has just two interceptions on the year.
With a receiving unit highlighted by Makai Polk but that goes as deep as nine players, Rogers has talent around him.
Defense
What the offense has lacked at times, the defense has given up too often: explosive plays.
Pro Football Focus identifies five different Bulldogs for having allowed a play of 35 or more yards in coverage.
Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has pinned much of the blame on himself for his playcalling, but at times MSU’s defenders have appeared to be confused with where they should be on the field.
The unit has created 63 total pressures, according to PFF, but recorded just 10 sacks. Remember plays such as Jalen Green’s whiffed sack against LSU or Aaron Brule’s miss against Texas A&M.
Collectively, the defense has been strong. But like MSU’s offense, its defense feels as if it’s one or two plays away from being great instead of good.
Arnett has echoed the words of Leach in stressing the importance of more reps in his system to creating more production.
Special teams
Lideatrick Griffin is special in the kick return game.
His 70-yard kick return against Louisiana Tech sparked momentum toward a 20-point fourth quarter comeback. His 100-yard return on the opening kickoff set the tone in a 24-10 Week 2 win against N.C. State.
But since then, teams have either had line-drive kicks away from Griffin or have simply kicked out of the back of the end zone to take him out of the game.
The loss of his explosiveness has revealed a bad special teams unit.
Stupid penalties have been costly. Poor kicking by Nolan McCord with Brandon Ruiz sidelined has left points on the field for Mississippi State.
If Mississippi State is going to continue playing in intense, one-possession games, it can’t afford to continue losing the special teams battle.