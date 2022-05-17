MSU Cam Tullar

Mississippi State reliever Cam Tullar threw three scoreless innings against UNA Tuesday night.

 MSU Athletics

Mississippi State got solid relief pitching and broke a nine-game losing streak in its final non-conference game Tuesday night.

North Alabama put up four runs in the top of the first against starting pitcher Cole Cheatham, but Drew Talley and Cam Tullar doused the flames, and the Bulldogs won 14-4 at Dudy Noble Field.

RJ Yeager’s sacrifice fly in the eighth scored Kamren James to end the game by 10-run rule.

James walked to lead off the inning.

Cheatham recorded only two outs while giving up five hits and a walk.

Talley got the last out of the first and threw scoreless innings in the second and third. He gave up two hits and struck out three.

Tullar allowed two hits and struck out four int three scoreless innings.

Mikey Tepper, the third MSU reliever, threw two scoreless innings.

The first three Bulldog batters walked in the bottom of the first, and MSU went on to post seven runs on three hits in the inning.

Brad Cumbest had a three-run home run in the sixth, and Yeager had three hits to lead the Bulldogs.

MSU (25-26) begins its final SEC series Thursday at home against No. 1 Tennessee.

The Bulldogs, 9-18 in conference play, trail Kentucky by a game in the face for the final spot in next week’s SEC Tournament.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus