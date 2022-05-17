featured Mississippi State bullpen leads the way in win over UNA Staff Reports Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email May 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mississippi State reliever Cam Tullar threw three scoreless innings against UNA Tuesday night. MSU Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mississippi State got solid relief pitching and broke a nine-game losing streak in its final non-conference game Tuesday night.North Alabama put up four runs in the top of the first against starting pitcher Cole Cheatham, but Drew Talley and Cam Tullar doused the flames, and the Bulldogs won 14-4 at Dudy Noble Field.RJ Yeager’s sacrifice fly in the eighth scored Kamren James to end the game by 10-run rule. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans James walked to lead off the inning.Cheatham recorded only two outs while giving up five hits and a walk.Talley got the last out of the first and threw scoreless innings in the second and third. He gave up two hits and struck out three.Tullar allowed two hits and struck out four int three scoreless innings.Mikey Tepper, the third MSU reliever, threw two scoreless innings.The first three Bulldog batters walked in the bottom of the first, and MSU went on to post seven runs on three hits in the inning.Brad Cumbest had a three-run home run in the sixth, and Yeager had three hits to lead the Bulldogs.MSU (25-26) begins its final SEC series Thursday at home against No. 1 Tennessee.The Bulldogs, 9-18 in conference play, trail Kentucky by a game in the face for the final spot in next week’s SEC Tournament. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters