STARKVILLE — The late-game heroics which became the norm at Dudy Noble Field this weekend were left out of the ballpark Sunday afternoon as Alabama salvaged the series with a 6-2 win.
Three insurance runs in the top half of the ninth gave Alabama a four-run cushion, but after State won Saturday with four runs in its final at-bat, few people headed for the exits. They were instead treated with little excitement.
A leadoff walk was left on the basepaths and Alabama headed to its bus with a series sweep averted.
Mississippi State got its typical outing from Cade Smith who tossed six innings of three-run ball despite allowing four leadoff hitters to reach base.
Brooks Auger looked strong once again out of the bullpen, but the woes continued for Cam Tullar and Jackson Fristoe on the back end. They combined to allow three runs in the ninth.
Offensively, the late-game fireworks have overshadowed mid-game struggles for the Bulldogs. State mustered across a run in the first inning with a two-out double from Logan Tanner. That was met with five scoreless frames before State scored again in the seventh on a bases loaded hit by pitch.
Mississippi State is back on the road next week with a midweek trip to Memphis and a weekend series at Arkansas.
First inning
A two-out double from Logan Tanner plates Luke Hancock for the first run of the game.
Second inning
Leadoff walk comes around to hurt Smith. A two-out single from Drew Williamson ties things up.
Third inning
Smith works around a leadoff walk for a scoreless frame. State can't get anything going on offense.
Fourth inning
Leadoff man reaches again, but this time Smith can't manage around. A double in the gap gets the runner home and gives Alabama a 2-1 lead.
MSU goes down in order.
Fifth inning
A leadoff single is stranded for Alabama. Smith gets an 0-2 count against Dominic Tamez and comes right at him with a fastball for the strikeout.
Sixth inning
Pitch No. 110 for Smith is sent well over the right field fence. It's the lone run he allows in the inning. Appears that'll be it for him after six innings and three runs allowed.
Left fielder and center fielder for Alabama collide on a Kellum Clark fly ball, but somehow the ball is caught to retire the side.
Seventh inning
Brooks Auger is in to replace Smith.
Lane Forsythe has reached base in three of his last five at-bats, including a two-out base hit which ignited a rally. Bases loaded for Hancock, State trailing 3-1.
Hancock is hit by a pitch to bring Forsythe in. The Rally ends with a Logan Tanner strikeout.
Another exciting ending in line at Dudy Noble Field.
Eighth inning
Another clean frame for Auger.
Ninth inning
Cam Tullar replaces Auger who threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed no hits, three walks and no runs. The latest walk sits at first for Tullar with one out in the frame.
Tullar allows Auger's leadoff walk to score on a two-out single. Another single makes it 5-2 Alabama. Jackson Fristoe comes in for Tullar and allows another RBI single.
A leadoff walk is left on base for State. Alabama wins 6-2.