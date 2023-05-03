Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi State won 69-68. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Nearly two months after returning Mississippi State men’s basketball to the NCAA Tournament, head coach Chris Jans has been rewarded with a contract extension, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Jans, who will be entering his second season this winter coaching the Bulldogs, received an extension through the 2026-27 season, with a salary base of $3.2 million starting this season, and will also have annual increases and performance-based incentives, according to Rothstein.
Jans’ original contract, a four-year deal which was slated to end after the 2025 season, began with a $2.4 million base salary with up to $650,000 added in performance incentives.
Jans, who was brought to Starkville from New Mexico State University by former athletic director John Cohen, took MSU to the NCAA Tournament this March for the first time since 2019. The Bulldogs’ season ended with a 60-59 loss to Pitt in the First Four in Dayton.
Jans took the Aggies to three NCAA Tournaments before arriving at MSU.
The Bulldogs are slated to return the majority of its roster from last season. Eric Reed Jr, Tyler Stevenson and Justin Rumph are out of eligibility. Kimani Hamilton, a freshman last season, entered the transfer portal on April 4, and the Bulldogs are waiting on Tolu Smith’s decision to stay in the NBA Draft or return for his final season of eligibility.
MSU also brings in a five-man recruiting class, which ranked 35th in college basketball and is headlined by Josh Hubbard (Madison), who is the No. 91 overall prospect in 2023.
