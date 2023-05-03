SEC Mississippi State Florida Basketball

Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi State won 69-68. (AP Photo/John Amis)

 John Amis

Nearly two months after returning Mississippi State men’s basketball to the NCAA Tournament, head coach Chris Jans has been rewarded with a contract extension, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

