Slate Alford

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State, despite a pair of rain delays, walked away with a series win Friday night. 

MSU took down Auburn 9-5 behind a strong start from Preston Johnson. State's offense was fueled by four hits, including a three-run blast, from Brad Cumbest.

State will look for the sweep Saturday. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. with rain expected to be in the area all day. 

Weather delay

The game is in a weather delay. Start time for now sits at 6:32 p.m.

The tarp is off. First pitch will be at 7:35 p.m.

First inning

Preston Johnson works around a leadoff double to keep Auburn off the board.

MSU gets a pair of runs with Logan Tanner sacrifice fly and a Hunter Hines single. 

Second inning

Tigers go down in order, including a pair of strikeouts. 

State leaves the bases loaded. 

Third inning

Johnson is amped up after getting out of a bases-loaded jam. He sent down Brooks Carlson down on three pitches. 

Nothing going for State's offense. 

Fourth inning

Clean frame for Johnson. 

State goes down in order.

Fifth inning

Johnson is cruising. He has retired seven in a row. 

State leaves a runner in scoring position. 

Sixth inning

Career-high 11 strikeouts for Preston Johnson beats his previous high of 10 against LSU last week. He has sent down 10 straight. 

RJ Yeager continues to come through in the clutch. He sends a one-out double down the line to score a pair. It's 4-0 MSU. State strands a pair on base. 

Seventh inning

Johnson allows a run to cross but he limits the damage to one. 

Brad Cumbest sends a three-run laser to left to put State up 7-1. Two-run blast from Kamren James makes it 9-1. State leaves the bases loaded. 

Eighth inning

Johnson is back out for the eighth after about a 30-minute half inning for State’s offense. He’s at 103 pitches. 

Johnson exits after failing to record an out with three batters faced. Drew Talley replaces him and can't settle things. KC Hunt comes on with State up 9-4. Auburn has the bases loaded with no outs. 

Rain is approaching. The tarp is coming back out. State leads 9-5 in the 8th. Two on, two outs. Kamren James has an 0-1 count.

The game will resume at 11:30 p.m. 

Two swings from James and the eighth inning ends. 

Ninth inning

Hunt back on the mound after the rain delay. A double play ends the game. 

