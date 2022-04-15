Mississippi State clinches series win against Auburn By STEFAN KRAJISNIK Daily Journal Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 15, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Slate Alford Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on TwitterSTARKVILLE — Mississippi State, despite a pair of rain delays, walked away with a series win Friday night. MSU took down Auburn 9-5 behind a strong start from Preston Johnson. State's offense was fueled by four hits, including a three-run blast, from Brad Cumbest. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans State will look for the sweep Saturday. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. with rain expected to be in the area all day. Our live updates from the evening are available below. Weather delayThe game is in a weather delay. Start time for now sits at 6:32 p.m.The tarp is off. First pitch will be at 7:35 p.m.First inningPreston Johnson works around a leadoff double to keep Auburn off the board.MSU gets a pair of runs with Logan Tanner sacrifice fly and a Hunter Hines single. Second inningTigers go down in order, including a pair of strikeouts. State leaves the bases loaded. Third inningJohnson is amped up after getting out of a bases-loaded jam. He sent down Brooks Carlson down on three pitches. Nothing going for State's offense. Fourth inningClean frame for Johnson. State goes down in order.Fifth inningJohnson is cruising. He has retired seven in a row. State leaves a runner in scoring position. Sixth inningCareer-high 11 strikeouts for Preston Johnson beats his previous high of 10 against LSU last week. He has sent down 10 straight. RJ Yeager continues to come through in the clutch. He sends a one-out double down the line to score a pair. It's 4-0 MSU. State strands a pair on base. Seventh inningJohnson allows a run to cross but he limits the damage to one. Brad Cumbest sends a three-run laser to left to put State up 7-1. Two-run blast from Kamren James makes it 9-1. State leaves the bases loaded. Eighth inningJohnson is back out for the eighth after about a 30-minute half inning for State’s offense. He’s at 103 pitches. Johnson exits after failing to record an out with three batters faced. Drew Talley replaces him and can't settle things. KC Hunt comes on with State up 9-4. Auburn has the bases loaded with no outs. Rain is approaching. The tarp is coming back out. State leads 9-5 in the 8th. Two on, two outs. Kamren James has an 0-1 count.The game will resume at 11:30 p.m. Two swings from James and the eighth inning ends. Ninth inningHunt back on the mound after the rain delay. A double play ends the game. STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Baseball Auburn Baseball Chris Lemonis Preston Johnson Trace Bright Inning Baseball Sport Auburn Out Brad Cumbest Hunt Series Stefan Krajisnik Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Stefan Krajisnik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters