Before delving into the specifics on Mississippi State’s 11-10 collapse in the second game of a three-game set against Tulane, the remnants of MSU’s win in the opening game must be discussed.
Mississippi State opened the series with ease, taking down Tulane 19-2. But the concern revolved around Friday night starter Landon Sims — MSU’s undisputed top starter who left the game after 3 2/3 innings with an injury.
During the broadcast of Saturday’s game, MSU legend Will Clark was on the radio broadcast and discussed his pregame conversation with Sims. Clark said Sims felt a pop in his elbow. Head coach Chris Lemonis took Sims out afterward for precautionary reasons.
Clark added Sims will have an MRI in the coming days.
Amidst the radio conversation, Mississippi State was handling Tulane for the second day in a row — until the Green Wave made it a game.
A six-run second inning propelled Mississippi State’s offense. RJ Yeager collected an RBI double. Kamren James added an RBI single. Logan Tanner (3-5, 6 RBIs) capped it off with a grand slam.
The offense poured on in the next couple innings with three more runs — highlighted by what MSU fans hope is a breakthrough hit for Kellum Clark. The outfielder had been making hard contact throughout the early part of the season but struggled to collect hits. He launched a solo shot in the third.
MSU built a 10-3 lead heading into the seventh inning. Starting pitcher Preston Johnson struggled but battled throughout the afternoon en route to six innings pitched and three runs allowed.
But Jack Walker struggled in relief.
The freshman allowed an RBI single followed by a grand slam to make it a 10-8 game with no outs in the seventh.
Brooks Auger closed out the seventh with no further damage. Stone Simmons retired the eighth inning in order in 10 pitches. Then, Lemonis made a questionable move.
Lemonis replaced Simmons with Parker Stinnett who has allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched this season. Simmons’ struggles continued as he recorded one out in the ninth, walked two and hit one to load the bases before being replaced by Mikey Tepper.
Tepper allowed a rare two-run sacrifice fly to right, sending the game to extra innings.
Brad Cumbest struck out with the bases loaded in the top of the 10th before Ethan Groff sent a Tepper pitch over the left field fence to end the game.
Mississippi State will look to salvage a series with tomorrow with Cade Smith taking the mound.