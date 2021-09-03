Mississippi State is favored by more than three touchdowns against Louisiana Tech.
MSU is expected to dominate in most aspects of the game Saturday, but La. Tech brings a compelling mix of returning players along with transfers.
Here's how the teams matchup:
Quarterbacks
Austin Kendall was once believed to be next-in-line behind Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma. He ended up hardly playing at West Virginia. Will Rogers was inconsistent last season, but a full offseason learning the Air Raid offense should make a difference.
Edge: MSU
Running backs
MSU’s Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson offer a duo who can play a role in the passing game against an athletic linebacking group for La. Tech. Marcus Williams comes to La. Tech having started six of the 42 games he played at Appalachian State.
Edge: MSU
Receivers/Tight ends
Smoke Harris is a compelling piece in the slot for La. Tech who could create issues for MSU. That isn’t enough to overcome the fact that Mississippi State expects to be eight or nine receivers deep.
Edge: MSU
Offensive line
Both teams struggled at offensive line last season and hope that new pieces on the right side can help. La. Tech revamped its right side with a pair of transfers while MSU brought in Scott Lashley from Alabama to play right tackle.
Edge: Even
Defensive line
An injury to defensive end Jordan Davis will force guys to step up in his absence for MSU this season. But the Bulldogs have depth and had half of fall camp to prepare to play without Davis.
Edge: MSU
Linebackers
Mississippi State’s linebacking core led by Aaron Brule figures to be one of the stronger units for MSU this season. La. Tech freshman Tyler Grubbs figures to be a stud, but playing his first game against an SEC opponent won’t be fun.
Edge: MSU
Secondary
Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes might make up the best duo at corner in the SEC this season. Combined with a secondary that isn’t diminished like last season, and MSU’s secondary will have the edge in most games.
Edge: MSU
Special teams
Who is the 6-foot-2-inches, 240 pounds Archer Trafford? After joining MSU in August, he's competing for the starting punter spot with Tucker Day. Harris returning punts on the other side of these legs could be the more intriguing part of the game.
At kicker, both coaches have guys they can trust. MSU’s Brandon Ruiz made 10-of-12 field goals last season while La. Tech’s Jacob Barnes was 12-of-14. Barnes' brother Jonathan holds just about every kicking record in La. Tech’s history.
Edge: Even