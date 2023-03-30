Mississippi State baseball fell once again in Southeastern Conference action, losing 6-4 against No. 9 South Carolina.
The Bulldogs (15-12, 0-7 SEC) remained competitive against the Gamecocks (25-2, 7-0 SEC), avoiding a significant conference loss since their SEC opener three weeks ago against Kentucky.
Starter Jurrangelo Cijntje struck out nine through five innings of work, and Colby Holcombe struck out eight, giving up three hits and three earned runs in four innings of relief.
Mississippi State’s offense couldn’t keep pace, leaving two runners on to end the game as Hunter Hines struck out looking.
“It was a good vibe tonight,” Mississippi State assistant coach Gautreau said. “We just wanted some competitive starts where we can keep the game close, and obviously those guys on the bump are trying their hardest to do so, but I thought [Jurrangelo] was good tonight, he gave us five really good innings and then Colby came in and did a great job to keep that game where we needed to keep it.”
The Bulldogs had chances late, but failed to get big hits and drive runners in after pitching kept them in the game to that point.
Gautreau was forced to take over head coaching duties after head coach Chris Lemonis was ejected in the top of the seventh inning.
South Carolina catcher Cole Messina sent a two-run homer over the left field wall and as he rounded the bases, he threw some jabs at the Bulldogs, something Lemonis didn’t take too kindly to.
Gautreau noted the positive effect of Lemonis’ fiery display, and it hasn’t left them as they prepare to bounce back on Friday.
“When our offense gets going they can do some things, they can find ways to score runs,” he said. “So I felt good about where we were, and they’re going to keep fighting. Everybody’s going to keep fighting.”
The Bulldogs seemed about as fired up as Lemonis after his ejection, especially Holcombe after getting out of the seventh inning, but that momentum didn’t translate offensively.
It began in the sixth as the Bulldogs let a leadoff double from Luke Hancock and single from Dakota Jordan go to waste as Jordan was caught stealing at second and two-straight outs followed.
In the seventh, Mississippi State got another leadoff double, but couldn’t score, and despite scoring in the ninth, Hines’s strikeout with two runners on sealed Thursday night’s fate.
The Bulldogs stranded four runners in the last four innings, including three runners in scoring position.
Mississippi State put up a fight, but came up short as it looks to bounce back in the middle game of the series against the Gamecocks at 6 p.m. Friday.
Moral victories don’t exist for the Bulldogs, but there is something to be said about the fight on Thursday heading into the rest of the series, especially against a top-10 opponent like South Carolina.
“Their record is what it is for a reason,” Gautreau said of South Carolina. “I thought that game was obviously very winnable tonight, I wish we could have come through there late, but I’m really proud of the kids for the way they got after it and the way they fought. That’s what we’re going to keep doing.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.