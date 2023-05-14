It was finally time for another Southeastern Conference team’s bullpen to implode and the Mississippi State baseball team capitalized.
Mississippi State comes back to beat No. 2 LSU to take weekend series
- By JUSTIN FROMMER Commercial Dispatch
-
-
The Bulldogs erased a nine-run deficit in Sunday afternoon’s rubber match at No. 2 LSU, beating the Tigers 14-13 in 10 innings to take the series.
Once trailing 13-4, MSU (26-24, 8-19 SEC) scored four runs in the sixth inning and five in the seventh to tie the game at 13, then took a 14-13 lead on a fielder’s choice grounder by Colton Ledbetter in the top of the 10th inning.
It was the second-straight comeback victory for the Bulldogs, who scored eight runs after the sixth inning to beat the Tigers 9-4 on Saturday.
LSU (39-12, 17-9 SEC) had a chance to win Sunday’s game in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded, after MSU intentionally walked Dylan Crews and Tommy White. However, Aaron Nixon stranded the runners when he forced Alex Milazzo to pop out in foul territory.
Dakota Jordan led MSU’s comeback charge, tallying five RBIs on an RBI double single and three-run homer in the sixth inning.
Slate Alford also hit a two-run homer in the seventh to tie the game at 13. David Mershon, Hunter Hines (3) and Ross Highfill added RBIs for MSU in the game.
Neither team’s starter, Javen Coleman for LSU and Jurrangelo Cijntje for the Bulldogs, lasted three innings. Cijntje was pulled after two innings after allowing a three-run homer to Brayden Jobert.
Cijntje allowed three hits, three earned, walked one and struck out two batters in his short start.
MSU will begin its final week of the regular season with Tuesday’s midweek game against North Alabama at Dudy Noble Field. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. (SEC+).
