Mississippi State freshman Dakota Jordan stood arms outstretched in celebration at second base in the bottom of the fifth.
His double, one of two he hit on Tuesday night, drove home Luke Hancock and Bryce Chance to give the Bulldogs the lead for the first and final time against visitors Samford.
Things started rocky, but Jordan and his teammates rightfully savored the moment, and reminded themselves of what they’re capable of in a 9-4 win.
“I thought he was great,” head coach Chris Lemonis said of Jordan’s night. “We all know how special a player he is, he had a great year all the way till probably opening weekend, struggled a bit, but he’s worked to get back in the mix. And it’s not easy for a freshman to just jump into the SEC and play, but he can be a spark for us.”
Jordan was certainly the spark on the night for the Bulldogs (15-11, 0-6 SEC), going 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs.
It was a confidence booster for him after a tough early-season stretch as he hopes to continue to make a difference for Mississippi State as Southeastern Conference play continues.
“It felt good just being out there, swinging how I was swinging in the fall and spring,” Jordan said of his performance. “Calming the game down, letting the game come to me, and just helping my team out the best way I can.”
Jordan and his teammates had to respond after they once again found themselves in an unfavorable situation after a comedy of errors gave Samford a 4-2 lead at the top of the fifth.
The early hiccups would not prove costly this time though, with the Bulldogs seizing the momentum and closing the game strong on both sides of the ball.
It was a sign of growth from a young team that is still building team chemistry and gelling together.
“It only gets better from here,” Jordan stated. “My class, we came in together just telling ourselves to go out and compete, be ourselves, do whatever we’ve gotta do to help our team win, and that’s exactly what I think we’re doing.”
Mississippi State went the route of a bullpen day on Tuesday, throwing out five pitchers, which allowed the coaching staff to see new arms, especially those recovering from injury, and to rest arms for the weekend.
Among those who pitched was Aaron Nixon, who struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief work. He was glad to shake off some rust, and he saw his team doing the same.
Having won its last seven midweek games, Mississippi State, who welcomes in South Carolina for a weekend series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, looks to use midweek momentum to break a current 17-game SEC losing streak.
“We have a pretty new team, we’ve got a lot of new guys here,” Nixon said. “We’re building right now, we’ve got more chemistry every time we go out there. I think right now we’re headed in the right direction and we’re about to make a run.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.