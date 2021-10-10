STARKVILLE – Jarnorris Hopson was frustrated as he started his junior year at Horn Lake High School last year and wondered what his recruiting process would look like as COVID-19 continued to limit recruits meeting potential college coaches.
Would he get the interest he normally would? If he did, would he be able to truly connect with a coach via FaceTime?
Hopson, a three-star receiver, dealt with the same issue many of his peers did, until Mississippi State came around.
Talking with cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath along with receivers coaches Dave Nichol and Steve Spurrier Jr, Hopson says he felt love in a way he found hard to believe under the circumstances.
“It wasn’t like it wasn’t COVID,” Hopson said. “It (felt) face-to-face.”
Hopson says most of his early conversations were with McBath, but now Nichol is his go-to as a likely position coach for him next season.
Hopson is the No. 103 receiver in the nation according to 247Sports and No. 20 in Mississippi, but this season he has spent some time under center and has more rushing yards than receiving.
As a quarterback, he’s taken runs of 40-plus yards to the endzone nearly untouched after finding seams like a running back. He has picked up poor snaps and evaded three tackles to break for a 50-yard touchdown run.
There was one play this season where Horn Lake had Hopson under center, a running back next to him, a receiver lined up almost at the sideline to his right and the remaining seven players lined up on the left hash (the ball was in the center of the field).
Hopson took it himself away from the majority of his teammates for a three-yard touchdown run.
At inside receiver, Hopson has run corner routes while making basket catches 30 yards downfield. He has also run vertical routes and blown by any corner or safety in front of him.
Hopson remembers in middle school when his team’s offense would constantly run the ball. As a receiver, he sees the appeal of playing in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.
He finds the offense fun and it’s something that he has never been part of.
“(Leach) changed the program around the Air Raid,” Hopson said.
Returning punts, Hopson has juked tacklers, cut across the middle of the field and broken a tackle in the same play. Returning kicks, he’s pushed his own blockers aside to create room for himself.
It’s clear Horn Lake does whatever it can to make sure the ball is in Hopson’s hands. When he comes to MSU, he says he’ll do whatever he is asked.
Hopson knows he has a lot to learn about route running and reading defenses before he makes the collegiate step.
But he also remembers when he first starting playing football at 7 years old and can’t put into words how much he has learned since then because of his constant push to improve.
Losing two grandmothers — one in 2007 and another a month before his April commitment — Hopson promises to go hard in everything he does so he can continue giving them reasons to smile from above.
“Every time I step on the field, I pray to God — I give my glory to Him,” Hopson said. “Then I kiss them up above. They’re really the meaning to me playing football right now.”
In Hopson’s strive toward going hard, he feels Mississippi State is the perfect fit.
He loves how State is often viewed as an underdog and embraces that role of having a chip on his shoulder.
There’s also another level to that underdog mentality at MSU which Hopson embraces.
Hopson is aware of his three-star ranking. It’s in his Twitter bio, and he’s not afraid to talk about it.
For him and many of his peers in Mississippi, being a two- or three-star recruit is nothing new. The entirety of MSU’s 2022 recruiting class is three-star players.
But MSU receiver Jaden Walley was a three-star recruit. So was Makai Polk, who ranked third in the SEC in receptions before MSU’s bye week this week.
Quarterback Will Rogers was also a three-star player and led the SEC in passing yards before the bye.
“People look at Mississippi State as underdogs,” Hopson says, “but they’re some real dogs.”