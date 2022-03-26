STARKVILLE -- Mississippi State rallies with four runs in the bottom of the ninth to win 8-7.
Tanner Leggett, a .189 hitter, singles home the game-winner.
---
Bulldogs go for a series win today after last night's walk-off in the 10th.
Right-hander Parker Stinnett is on the mound for MSU.
Updates to follow.
Top 1
Stinnett walks the leadoff batter then gets a 5-4-3 double play. Three-hole hitter Zane Deaton gets a bunt single that Stinnett has to come off the mound and field to his right. Deaton was caught stealing to end the frame.
Bottom 1
Jess Davis bloops a double to shallow left field down the line. McNairy gets the next three on a strikeout, a ground ball and a deep fly ball.
Top 2
The shift, with MSU second baseman RJ Yeager playing in shallow right field, robs four-hole hitter Owen Diodati of what would have been a single through the right side. Stinnett then gets two strikeouts.
Bottom 2
Cumbest gets a 2-out single through the left side, but that’s all.
Top 3
Three plays by MSU shortstop Lane Forsythe. The first, he was late on the transfer from glove to throw, but he made the play. Then there was a nice play to his right and a dive to catch a soft liner to his left.
Bottom 3
James gets a 2-out hit, but there's nothing else.
Top 4
Second time through the order Stinnett is mixing in first-pitch breaking stuff. He strikes out two and retires the side in order.
Bottom 4
Dogs get on the board with a 2-run home run from Luke Hancock who turned on a McNairy fastball and drove it into the right field party section. Logan Tanner, on base after an HBP, scored ahead of Hancock.
Top 5
Nothing for the Tide as Stinnett strikes out the side after a leadoff walk.
Bottom 5
The Dogs get two hits but strand runners at second and third with one out. MSU leads 2-0.
Top 6
A bad hop in front of Forsythe is rule a hit, the second allowed by Stinnett. Stinnett follows with a strikeout and a fielder’s choise, but Alabama gets back-to-back two-out hits to tie the game. Seidl took Stinnett up the middle, and Denton doubled to center. Another RBI hit gives the Tide a 3-2 lead. Pico Kohn comes on and holds it there.
Bottom 6
New pitcher is Alabama lefty Jake Leger.
Hines reaches on an error. Leger hits Hancock to put runners on for Cumbest who flies out. Yeager hits a liner up the middle to score Hines. It’s 3-3. The Bulldogs can’t get the big inning as Forsythe grounds into a 6-3 double play.
MSU 3, Alabama 3
Top 7
Leadoff home run by Pinckney puts Tide up 4-3.
Bottom 7
Leger was much sharper. Fools Davis for the first out, then gets a ground ball from James and a swinging strikeout of Clark. Alabama 4, MSU 3
Top 8
Kohn still pitching. Denton grounds to third. Diodati is hit by a pitch, but Tamez pops up, and Williamson grounds to second.
Alabama 4, MSU 3
Bottom 8
New pitcher is left-hander Hunter Furtado. Tanner with a couple of questionable cuts. Could have walked. He grounds out 6-3. Nice pick-up by the Alabama first baseman Williamson on the throw. Hines gets a ground ball through the right side. Tide second baseman Bryce Elbin can’t come up with a hard-hit ball from Hancock. It’s ruled an error. Pinch-runner Brayland Skinner to third. Tide has the shift on for the right-handed hitting Cumbest who strikes out swinging. Yeager is 1-1 in the count when Skinner scores on a wild pitch. It’s 4-4. Yeager walks. Von Seibert pinch-hits for Forsythe with runners first and second and reaches on an infield hit. Leggett enters as a pinch-runner, and Slate Alford pinch-hits for the lefty swing Davis against the left Furtado. Alford grounds out 4-3. Three runners stranded. MSU 4, Alabama 4
Top 9
New pitcher is Jackson Fristoe. Pinckney, made to look bad on a bunt attempt a pitch before, doubles to the gap in right-center. Eblin strikes out. Rose doubles down the right field line, and Pinckney scores (5-4). Jarvis singles up the middle, and Rose scores (6-4). Seidl doubles to the right center gap, and Jarvis scores (7-4). Denton strikes out. Diodati grounds out.
Alabama 7, MSU 4
Bottom 9
James doubles. Clark doubles home James (7-5). Tanner homers to left and ties the game. Pitching change for Alabama. New pitcher is right-hander Hunter Hoopes to face pinch-hitter Matt Corder, who grounds to second for the first out. Hancock who falls behind in the count but rallies and earns a walk. Cumbest goes 3-2 singles over the shift and into left field. Yeager, last night's hero, taps back to the left side of the mound, but the runners advance for Leggett, a .189 hitte who drops a single into left to complete the comeback.