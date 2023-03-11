STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State University baseball team came away with a doubleheader sweep of Lipscomb on Saturday. With the pair of wins, the Diamond Dawgs increased their winning streak to five. The Dawgs won game one on a walk-off from Kellum Clark in, while freshman Ross Highfill shined in game two to lead the Dawgs to a 12-4 victory.
Landon Gartman drew the start in game one, working six complete innings for the Dawgs (11-5). He struck six Bisons (5-11), allowing two earned runs. Nate Dohm earned his third victory of the season, as he threw the final three innings of the game. He allowed one earned run while striking out three.
In the sixth inning, Connor Hujsak pinch-hit and hit his first home run as a Dawg, putting State ahead 3-2. This was the first pinch-hit homer since Tanner Leggett did it in 2022.
Highlighting game one was Kellum Clark, who went 3-for-4 at the dish with his last at bat being the biggest. He won the game for the Dawgs with a walk-off home run, the first Mississippi State walk-off of the year.
Game two featured an offensive onslaught from the Bulldogs as they hit four homers. In the bottom of the sixth, Hunter Hines and Ross Highfill hit back-to-back home runs. That would not be the end of the day for Highfill, as he finished 3-for-5 with three homers. He became the first Bulldog to accomplish that feat since Brent Rooker hit three homers against Kentucky on April 8th, 2017.
Tyler Davis earned his first victory of the year after entering in relief in the sixth. Yntema earned the start, going 5.1 innings. He struck out five batters, giving up three total runs (one earned).
The Bulldogs are back in action Tuesday in the Hancock Whitney Classic in Biloxi. First pitch against Nicholls is scheduled for 6 p.m.
