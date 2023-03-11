Kellum Clark

Kellum Clark celebrates with teammates after a homerun.

 Hailstate.com

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State University baseball team came away with a doubleheader sweep of Lipscomb on Saturday. With the pair of wins, the Diamond Dawgs increased their winning streak to five. The Dawgs won game one on a walk-off from Kellum Clark in, while freshman Ross Highfill shined in game two to lead the Dawgs to a 12-4 victory. 

