Confidence was in full bloom for Mississippi State late last Saturday. It was wearing a cowboy hat.
Mike Leach had said for weeks his team was close to finishing drives, close to winning games and that confidence for his team was simply a choice.
It’s more than that.
It’s a decision, yes, but decisions and confidence can be influenced by environment.
If you’ve completed touchdown drives more often, you trust yourself more. Decisions and actions near the goalline happen more quickly.
Thus, the red zone becomes more reaction than thinking which is a big part of Leach’s approach to offense anyway.
The bottom line is the Bulldogs experienced that success against a team that led the SEC and was ranked No. 3 nationally in red zone defense.
Texas A&M is not a great football team right now, but the Aggies’ issues are more on offense than defense.
What the Bulldogs’ offense accomplished in College Station is significant.
Quarterback Will Rogers understands this, and that’s why he was so fired up in postgame interviews, sporting the cowboy hat and calling out fans and media for not believing in his team.
Well, now there’s more reason to believe.
We could all see a team that was close, but there was a track record of mistakes that had kept Mississippi State from wins against LSU and Memphis and had created more drama than necessary against Louisiana Tech.
Against the Aggies, Rogers continued to be efficient in the offense – and threw some longer passes too.
Nine different receivers caught balls, six with a catch of at least 14 yards, five of at least 20.
That builds self-confidence for Rogers.
Cal transfer receiver Makai Polk continued to show his worth in this offense with 13 catches and 18 targets and two touchdowns.
And so grows Rogers’ confidence in his relationship with Polk.
That part wasn’t too shabby anyway and has been building since camp.
Here’s the catch with confidence: having it doesn’t mean you keep it.
Mississippi State has two weeks to get ready for its next opponent, but it’s next opponent is Alabama.
It could have two weeks plus a pandemic, and it would be hard to change the result.
The Bulldogs need to practice with more zip, more spring the next two weeks. Come Oct. 16 maybe they pull off a shock-the-world moment, maybe they don’t.
But they need to do what they can. They need to play mistake-free and execute. If they don’t shock the world it needs to be because Alabama has recruited at a higher level for years.
The Bulldogs need to compete against themselves, as read Rogers’ T-shirt under the cowboy hat in the Texas A&M postgame.
You can build confidence that way too.
And the confident Bulldogs are far better than the hit-or-miss brand of the first four games.