djr-2022-03-14-sport-msu-parker-stinnett-twp2

Parker Stinnett

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter

Despite its significant attempts to turn momentum on its head, No. 23 Mississippi State couldn’t overcome itself in a 12-11 loss at No. 20 Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

It started with a trio of runs in the second and another pair in the fourth to put Mississippi State on top 5-1. Georgia broke out a three-run fourth with just one hit. Four walks and an error will do that.

Parker Stinnett, who was named SEC co-pitcher of the week last week, allowed eight walks in 3 2/3 innings pitched. 

Kellum Clark send a blast down the right field line to put MSU back up by two before a clean bottom half of the fifth appeared to settle things down. Georgia responded with six runs in the sixth on four hits. A wild pitch, two walks and an error (though it should be two errors after Brad Cumbest misjudged a two-out fly ball) will do that.

But the broadcast was shouting “Yeager bombs” an inning later as RJ Yeager launched a grand slam over the leftfield fence to even things up again. Georgia retook the lead with a home run in the eighth.

Cumbest redeemed himself in the ninth with a two-strike solo shot to even the game up again. Momentum was back on Mississippi State’s side as Yeager followed Cumbest up with a base hit. By now, you know how things went.

State couldn’t capitalize to take a ninth-inning lead. Georgia won it with a base hit in the bottom half — aided by a walk and passed ball in the frame.

On an afternoon where MSU should’ve forced a rubber match, it instead put itself in front of a potential sweep. Cade Smith will look to keep that from happening when he takes the bump at 11 a.m. Sunday against Garrett Brown.

STEFAN KRAJISNIK is the Mississippi State athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at stefan.krajisnik@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus