Despite its significant attempts to turn momentum on its head, No. 23 Mississippi State couldn’t overcome itself in a 12-11 loss at No. 20 Georgia on Saturday afternoon.
It started with a trio of runs in the second and another pair in the fourth to put Mississippi State on top 5-1. Georgia broke out a three-run fourth with just one hit. Four walks and an error will do that.
Kellum Clark send a blast down the right field line to put MSU back up by two before a clean bottom half of the fifth appeared to settle things down. Georgia responded with six runs in the sixth on four hits. A wild pitch, two walks and an error (though it should be two errors after Brad Cumbest misjudged a two-out fly ball) will do that.
But the broadcast was shouting “Yeager bombs” an inning later as RJ Yeager launched a grand slam over the leftfield fence to even things up again. Georgia retook the lead with a home run in the eighth.
Cumbest redeemed himself in the ninth with a two-strike solo shot to even the game up again. Momentum was back on Mississippi State’s side as Yeager followed Cumbest up with a base hit. By now, you know how things went.
State couldn’t capitalize to take a ninth-inning lead. Georgia won it with a base hit in the bottom half — aided by a walk and passed ball in the frame.
On an afternoon where MSU should’ve forced a rubber match, it instead put itself in front of a potential sweep. Cade Smith will look to keep that from happening when he takes the bump at 11 a.m. Sunday against Garrett Brown.