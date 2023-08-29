STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s sideline will be a bit more crowded when it opens the season this Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana.
First-year offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay and Matt Brock, both announced their intentions after Monday’s practice to coach Saturday’s opener from the field, rather than the coaching box.
“I’m like a caged rat if I am in the box, to be honest with you,” Brock told media Monday. “I don’t know how to handle that really well.”
Both Brock and Barbay pointed to a more personal angle when it comes to being on the sideline rather than in the box.
“I like to feel the flow of the game,” Barbay said. “When the defense starts wavering out or getting tired, when we can attack with different tempos. I like to look our guys in the eyes and if they need a little motivation, a little encouragement, I will give them a little fire.”
Brock was elevated to the defensive coordinator role in January after he helped coach the Bulldogs to a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Illinois following the death of Mike Leach. In that game, MSu’s defense held the Illini to just 22 rushing yards, while tallying a season-high seven sacks.
Previously, Brock had coached MSU’s linebackers as well as special teams from 2018-2020.
Barbay was hired by first-year head coach Zach Arnett to help transition MSU’s offense away from Leach’s Air-Raid attack into a more balanced attack.
Barbay said he will rely on the entire offensive staff to catch things, like certain coverages, he may not be able to see from the field level.
Barbay dealing with crowded running back room
Barbay became the latest member of the program Monday to praise true freshman running Seth Davis, who seems to be trending toward playing time early this season.
“He makes the most of his opportunities,” Barbay said. “He is patient, he listens and learns. He has really done a great job of taking advantage of the opportunities presented to him. The moment is never too big for him.”
Davis, from Katy, Texas, was listed as a backup option on MSU’s released depth chart Monday, along with Simeon Price, behind returning starter Jo’quavious Marks.
The Bulldogs also added two transfers this offseason in Keyvone Lee (Penn State) and Jeffery Pittman (JUCO) who have both flashed during camp but weren’t listed on Monday’s three-deep.
The depth at running back is a welcomed problem for Barbay as he figures out when best to utilize each guy.
“Each brings a different skill set,” Barbay said. “Some are more like each other than others. For us, that is the part that is fun…It is a good problem to have.”
The biggest problem with having five capable ball carriers, three of whom saw significant time at the Power Five level last season, is trying to keep all of them happy. Barbay said it’s important for each running back to understand how valuable opportunities will be this fall.
“When you get your opportunity you have to make the most of it,” Barbay said. "That doesn’t mean we need you to hit a home run every time, but that means the pressure is on and the competition is high.”
Brock leaning on leaders to keep defense focused for opener
As a coach, Brock said he has never felt comfortable about a Week 1 opponent because of all that can change in an offseason.
“It is a new year,” Brock said Monday. "They have new personnel. You have an idea of what that is, but how they utilize it? They have had a whole offseason to change and tweak things, too.”
Even though Southeastern Louisiana is an FCS program, MSU’s defensive coach and veteran leaders expressed the importance of not looking past them.
“We can’t take any opponent lightly or take them for granted,” senior linebacker Jett Johnson said Monday. “This is a Division I team with some really good players. This is a great team and they will make plays to punch you in the mouth if you are not focused on them and give them your undivided attention.”
SELA finished 17th in the FCS last season, scoring more than 35 points per game and returns its quarterback, Eli Sawyer, who led his team to its first conference championship since 2014.
Brock said MSU’s defensive veterans will be key in keeping the Bulldogs focused on what could be a more explosive opening opponent than many may expect.
“You count on them from a leadership standpoint in the locker room,” Brock said. “You count on them from a practice standpoint, like, ‘Hey, it is Monday, but every one of these reps count because you never know.’
“I think it is easier to do anything when you have older players leading by example. If a younger guy walks in the locker room and the older guys are saying this or that and not taking an opponent seriously, that is going to leak into everyone else.”
