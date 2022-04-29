djr-2022-03-14-sport-msu-chris-lemonis-twp1

RJ Yeager homered twice, doubled and drove in five runs to lead Mississippi State to a 13-4 win at Missouri in the first game of their SEC series in Columbia, Missouri Friday night.

The Bulldogs (25-18, 9-10 SEC) climbed to within a game of .500 in SEC play and can clinch their third-straight conference series Saturday.

First pitch is 2 p.m.

"We played well in every phase," MSU coach Chris Lemonis said. "It wasn't just one type of swing. We did a lot of little things."

MSU pounded out a season-high 20 hits, four of them home runs.

Kamren James and Kellum Clark also hit home runs.

James had four hits. Logan Tanner, Hunter Hines and Clark joined Yeager with three hits.

The offensive outburst was more than enough support for right-hander Brandon Smith, who scattered nine hits and three runs in in 7 1-3 innings.

Missouri (22-17, 5-14) scored three runs in the final two innings.

Drew Talley pitched the final 1 2-3 innings for the Bulldogs.

MSU put up seven runs over the fourth and fifth innings.

The Bulldogs failed to score in only three innings.

