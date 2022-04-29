Mississippi State cranks up the bats to roll past Missouri in Game 1 By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Apr 29, 2022 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MSU coach Chris Lemonis Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RJ Yeager homered twice, doubled and drove in five runs to lead Mississippi State to a 13-4 win at Missouri in the first game of their SEC series in Columbia, Missouri Friday night.The Bulldogs (25-18, 9-10 SEC) climbed to within a game of .500 in SEC play and can clinch their third-straight conference series Saturday.First pitch is 2 p.m. Mississippi State discussion with Parrish Alford & Stefan Krajisnik Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Bulldog fans "We played well in every phase," MSU coach Chris Lemonis said. "It wasn't just one type of swing. We did a lot of little things."MSU pounded out a season-high 20 hits, four of them home runs.Kamren James and Kellum Clark also hit home runs.James had four hits. Logan Tanner, Hunter Hines and Clark joined Yeager with three hits.The offensive outburst was more than enough support for right-hander Brandon Smith, who scattered nine hits and three runs in in 7 1-3 innings.Missouri (22-17, 5-14) scored three runs in the final two innings.Drew Talley pitched the final 1 2-3 innings for the Bulldogs.MSU put up seven runs over the fourth and fifth innings.The Bulldogs failed to score in only three innings. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mississippi State Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters