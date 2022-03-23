STARKVILLE — Mississippi State (13-9, 1-2 SEC) made it back-to-back wins Wednesday with a 14-5 thumping of Southern University.
MSU improved to 3-0 in midweek matchups against SWAC schools this season behind three innings with crooked numbers on the scoreboard.
Poor defense in the second by Southern (4-16, 1-2 SWAC) ignited a four-run inning for State. MSU put up another five runs the following inning behind back-to-back-to-back home runs — the first time State has reached that feat since 2009 when Russ Sneed, Connor Powers and Ryan Duffy did it against Alabama. That was met by another three runs with the help of Southern’s defense in the fourth.
Pico Kohn took the mound for the Bulldogs for his first start this season. He tossed three innings of one-run ball before handing the ball to Drew Talley.
Talley threw a strong first inning but didn’t record an out in his second inning of work before allowing four runs. A visibly upset Chris Lemonis pulled him from the game before Brandon Smith, Brooks Auger and Jackson Fristoe pitched the final five innings without allowing a run.
Mississippi State returns to Dudy Noble Field on Friday to open a weekend series against Alabama.
Here’s a play-by-play look at the night from our live updates earlier:
First inning
Scoreless frame despite a pair of runners on base for State.
Second inning
What should've been the end of an inning results in a rally for State. Jess Davis hits one of the end of the bat to right, and the Southern outfield makes a bad read on it. The ball drops for one run to score, then another comes in on a bad throw.
Kamren James follows it up with a two-run blast. Suddenly, it's 4-0 MSU.
Third inning
Southern gets one on a sacrifice fly.
Kellum Clark keeps the fun going for MSU with a two-run blast to score Hunter Hines. Brad Cumbest goes back-to-back. RJ Yeager makes it three in a row. It's 9-1 in favor of MSU.
Fourth inning
Drew Talley is in to pitch for State. Kohn goes three innings and allows one run. Talley holds Southern scoreless in the frame.
Things are falling apart some more here for Southern. State gets a pair of runs on a wild pitch after an RBI single from Hines. It's 12-1 MSU.
Fifth inning
It was a rough second inning of work for Talley, and Chris Lemonis isn't thrilled to have to pull him. Talley allowed four runs without recording an out in the fifth. Brandon Smith comes in. Smith sends Southern down in order.
State holds a 12-5 lead.
Sixth inning
Brooks Auger takes the mound for MSU.
Seventh inning
Scoreless frame.
Eighth inning
State adds a pair of runs on a Hines blast down the line. It's 14-5.
Ninth inning
Jackson Fristoe is on the mound looking to close the deal. He does so with ease.