Three Takeaways Mississippi State cruises by Vanderbilt 45-6 By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Oct 23, 2021 NASHVILLE – Mississippi State returned to the win column Saturday with a 45-6 throttling of Vanderbilt.MSU (4-3, 2-2) bounced back after a 49-9 loss against Alabama last weekend and is back above .500 as it prepares to welcome a top-15 Kentucky team to Davis Wade Stadium for homecoming next weekend.Here are three takeaways from Saturday's win:Offense comes to lifeFor the fourth time in Mike Leach's tenure at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs score 30-plus points.Will Rogers, who had his first multi-interception game of the season last week, responded by throwing a career-high four touchdown passes along with 386 passing yards on 42 of 58 passing.Rogers returned to finding his go-to guy in receiver Makai Polk. Polk had five catches for 63 yards and the game's first two touchdowns catches.Defense locks downWith backup quarterback Mike Wright making his second straight start for Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4), MSU's defense had an opportunity to bounce back in a major way – and it did.MSU held Vanderbilt without a touchdown, marking the first time MSU hasn't allowed a touchdown against an SEC opponent since a vacated 2018 win against Auburn.Vanderbilt had 155 total yards for less than four yards per play. The Commodores were 1-of-11 on third downs and had just five first downs compared to the Bulldogs' 29.MSU overcomes mistakesMSU was far from flawless with six penalties for 45 yards, three sacks allowed for 25 yards and two interceptions from Rogers. But unlike past such performances, Mississippi State didn't beat itself.Outside of right tackle Scott Lashley, MSU's offensive line kept Rogers upright.Defensively, MSU refrained from allowing the explosive plays that have cost it at times. Vanderbilt gained 85 of its 155 yards on two completions.