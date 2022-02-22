STARKVILLE — Mississippi State has itself back-to-back wins for the first time this season after cruising toward a seven-inning, 17-1 win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The game started at 11 a.m. to ensure the game could be played with the threat of rain in the area. MSU sent out Jackson Fristoe, who threw four innings with just one blunder — a Braelin Hence home run in the fourth.
State's offense started the afternoon with a pair of outs before it turned it up against a soft-tossing UAPB staff. State mustered 17 runs on 13 hits — two leaving the yard — with 10 players recording a hit.
MSU returns to Dudy Noble Field this weekend with a series against Northern Kentucky.
First inning:
A two-out rally gets State on the board first thanks to a single from RJ Yeager. A wild pitch and an error get another run in for MSU. Then, an infield single from Brad Cumbest makes it three.
Now a two-run single from Lane Forsythe and MSU has five runs with two outs this inning.
Inning ends with a Hunter Hines strikeout, but not before MSU takes an 8-0 lead.
Second inning
Jackson Fristoe is rolling right along through two. Has allowed two hits but no runs.
A 10-run rule after seven innings has been agreed upon. It's 9-0 after two.
Third inning
Combinations of walks and grounders have given State three more in the third.
Fourth inning
A home run gets UAPB on the board.
Fifth inning
Tanner Leggett sent one down the left field line and out. It's 13-1 for MSU.
Sixth inning
Four runs from State make it 17-1 and put this game in a good spot to finish in the seventh.