STARKVILLE – Head coach Mike Leach saw an improved defense in Mississippi State’s second scrimmage on Saturday.
Mississippi State hosted a closed scrimmage on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium, its final scrimmage before the annual spring game this weekend.
During the scrimmage, Leach saw his offense sacked seven times, tackled behind the line of scrimmage five times, and his quarterbacks intercepted four times.
While the sacks and tackles for loss numbers were about the same from the first scrimmage, the interception numbers greatly improved. MSU had only one interception during the first weekend.
“I thought defense came out with a high level of urgency,” Leach said after practice. “Any time you play hard, it will mask some of the errors your might make and I thought defense we played harder than the offense.”
The scrimmages feature a set number of plays each possession, so turnovers do not end drives like they would in a regular game.
On the first drive of the day, sophomore cornerback Emmanuel Forbes intercepted Will Rogers in the end zone. The offense then got set back up and saw a tackle-for-loss by Tyrus Wheat and a sack by Aaron Brule before Brandon Ruiz missed a field goal.
Rogers, who is No. 1 on the depth chart for quarterbacks right now, led the offense for three drives and finished 16 of 27 for 164 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He was intercepted by Jaden Crumedy on his third drive.
He was also sacked three times.
“He’s a work in progress,” Leach said of Rogers. “I think he does some good things. I didn’t think this was his best work today, but I think he has been relatively consistent throughout the spring.”
Freshman quarterback Daniel Greek also threw two interceptions, but graduate transfers Jack Abraham and Chance Lovertich both shined.
Both transfers started two drives at quarterback. Abraham finished 11 of 13 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while Lovertich finished 11 of 16 for 127 yards and three touchdowns.
Abraham’s two touchdown passes were a 34-yard touchdown to Christian Ford and a 19-yard touchdown to Caleb Ducking. He was sacked once by Jordan Davis.
Lovertich threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Rufus Harvey, a 18-yard touchdown to Brodie King and a 18-yard touchdown to Geor’quarius Spivey. Lovertich was not sacked at all.