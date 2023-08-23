STARKVILLE — By the end of Mississippi State football’s two-hour long fall camp session on Tuesday, Bulldog players were drenched in sweat from the high-90 degree weather in Starkville.
With more heat expected throughout the week, as MSU puts in its final preparations ahead of Sept. 2’s season-opening game against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium, its leaders aren’t using it as an excuse to slow down progress.
“We got to become more consistent in a hurry, because we are running out of time,” senior linebacker Jett Johnson said. “The sense of urgency has to pick up a ton. I think we took a step forward (with it) today. We came out with the right mentality and I think we got better today.”
Just 10 days before kickoff, Johnson, who is participating in his sixth fall camp ahead of a season, said there are details the Bulldogs could clean up on each level of the defense. Though that may sound concerning for a group returning four starters after allowing just 23 points per game in 2022, Johnson added that mistakes are more amplified to find fixes as quickly as possible.
“One thing Coach Leach always said was to play fast, but not in a hurry,” Johnson said. “I think with preparation, too, as it creeps closer (to the first game) the urgency picks up, but you can’t get ahead of yourselves and start pushing.
“There are inconsistencies throughout each level, in stopping the run, the pass, just different things. We are very particular and look at the bad rather than the good, so you can pick out a lot of stuff.”
Though Johnson feels MSU’s defense still has ways to improve over the final week of camp, he said the group is where he expected them to be preparedness-wise this close to the season.
“As a vet, our mentality is you always want to be ahead of where you are,” Johnson said. “You never want to say you are OK with where you are, I think we are on par.”
Giving a hand
When senior offensive lineman Cole Smith transitions back to center for the Bulldogs’ offense, he will be snapping the ball to Will Rogers with his dominant left hand, something MSU coaches didn’t find out until the 2021 season.
“When coach (Mason) Miller was here back in the spring of 2021 I brought it up to him one day, saying I was left-handed. He was like, ‘What the hell?’ Ever since then I have been snapping left-handed.”
Smith, who began his career at LSU, where he played over 500 snaps at center for the Tigers, did so using his right hand, which at times felt uncomfortable.
Moving back to the position, after predominantly playing right guard over the past two seasons, Smith has added that comfortability back into his routine.
“In my mind, now it is just automatic,” Smith said. “When I was snapping with my right hand, I would always have it in the back of my mind about having a bad snap, now I am back to my natural lefty, and it is nice.”
Players react to sellout announcement
For the first time since 2015, Mississippi State has sold out its football season ticket allotment, the program announced Tuesday afternoon over social media.
The expected support for when the Bulldogs open their season at home against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 2 hasn’t gone unnoticed by current players.
“It means everything,” Johnson said. “We have the best fans in America in my opinion, and everybody’s opinion on the team. We love the Hail State family. They show up and show out every game. The cowbells are music to our ears, so we appreciate that.”
MSU will host eight home games this fall, including hosting marquee Southeastern Conference opponents in No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 LSU and No. 22 Ole Miss. The school is preparing for single-game sellouts for all three of those games on Sept. 16 (LSU), Sept. 30 (Alabama) and Thanksgiving Day (Ole Miss).
“With everyone cheering us on, it is a great feeling to have and gets everyone pumped up, even if you are tired,” senior defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy said. “It gives you more adrenaline to keep going. I love our fans and will continue to love our fans until I leave and even after then.”
