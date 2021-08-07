STARKVILLE -- In the blistering heat of the start of Mississippi State’s fall camp, the talk of any Mike Leach team heading into Year 2 will revolve around the improvement of the air raid offense.
But the unit on the other side of the ball is going through much of the same: a second season under a new coach needing to make forward strides.
MSU’s SEC rankings last season — fifth in yards allowed per game (389.7) and fourth in rushing yards per game (126.4) — give reason for optimism for a defensive unit learning a new defense despite a diminished offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett doesn’t care too much about what those numbers should mean coming into this season.
Being his very matter-of-fact self following the second August camp practice, Arnett spoke to the media about how it’s difficult to determine much of where the defense has progressed this offseason when players haven’t put on pads yet.
“Same old, same old,” Arnett said of what he’s seen after two practices.
Wearing no pads leaves little to be seen in terms of game-like improvements, but it allows coaches to get a good look of where their players have progressed physically.
A year ago athletes around the country were taking to their parents' basements or backyards to use dumbbells they had laying around to stay in shape.
Workout equipment someone’s dad hasn’t dusted off in 10 years isn’t meant to shape an SEC linebacker.
The spring season along with summer conditioning gave players a chance to return to a routine, one that could physically allow them to adapt to what needs to be done for the defense to succeed.
“We’ve got the best strength coach (Tyson Brown) in the country,” Arnett said. “He works the heck out of them all, all offseason and summer. We’re fortunate enough we get to show up, and they’re primed and ready to go.”
The improvements for this unit don’t just come from the weight room or practice field, either. Just as Leach mentioned quarterback Will Rogers has made improvements from his verbal knowledge of the offense, Arnett and his players have noticed much of the same of defense.
“Sitting down with (safeties coach Josh Washington) and getting deeper in the playbook… helps a lot,” junior safety Collin Duncan said.
Duncan is part of a secondary expected to anchor this year’s defense.
MSU ranked 10th in the conference in passing yards allowed per game (263.4), but with cornerbacks Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes entering their junior and sophomore seasons, respectively, the expectations for that unit are toward the top of the SEC.
Duncan is part of a safeties squad Leach said at SEC Media Days still needs to figure out things, but that seems to be more about how depth is handled as opposed to setting high expectations.
Arnett's confidence in his secondary is clear, allowing the defensive front to succeed in turn.
“I hope we’re as good as we think we are so we can be really aggressive,” Arnett said.