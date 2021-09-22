STARKVILLE — Zach Arnett is a name schools around the college football landscape are keeping an eye on.
In his second season as Mississippi State, his defense is carrying a program expected to be led by offense considering Mike Leach is at the helm.
Arnett’s unit can only be held responsible for 51 of MSU’s 75 points allowed this season. That’s 17 per game — a number Arnett says he’s not pleased with because he strives for zero.
Though the initial nonconference wave, Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator has shown where a defense can go with more time in his system.
“Very talented young coach,” Ed Orgeron said of Arnett ahead of this weekend’s matchup between LSU and MSU.
Arnett spent two seasons (2018-2019) as defensive coordinator at San Diego State. He was named Syracuse's defensive coordinator in Jan. 2020 before MSU matched the offer and brought him in.
Orgeron interviewed Arnett last offseason before hiring Daronte Jones as LSU’s defensive coordinator.
LSU was among numerous teams who at least reached out to Arnett, and surely more programs will do so this offseason.
Arnett is showing how good his coaching can be, but he’s also proving why it’s important to give him time.
The talk heading into fall camp for Mississippi State was about how the Air Raid offense would work in Year 2 under Leach, but where progress has shined is on the other side of the ball.
“Everybody just becomes more familiar with their role and what they’re doing,” Leach said. “They’re more familiar with what they’re asked to do, and they can build on it.”
There were instances last season where MSU’s defensive players looked to make plays based on sheer ability but not because they perfectly executed a play call.
Time spent working through those has allowed Arnett to open his playbook a bit while also having the comfort in reverting to old plays without fear of overwhelming with information.
“Anytime we bring a blitz out that maybe we did last year but hadn’t run in a while, everyone remembers it and has an understanding of it," Arnett said. "(In the) secondary, it’s a lot of reps in man coverage or the different zone coverages we play.
"I think it’s like that in any system. Experience and time in it, you tend to get better at it.”
Arnett’s focus when reviewing film contains criticizing himself just as much as his players.
Whether it was a fourth-and-11 conversion for La. Tech late in Week 1 or a screen pass gone for a touchdown against Memphis, Arnett has publicly called himself out for crucial mistakes.
“I’d say I probably made a dumb call and put them in a bad position,” Arnett said on Sept. 8 when asked about a breakdown that led to a 72-yard touchdown for La. Tech.
Leach praised how his defense has designed pressures this season, and it’ll be crucial against sophomore quarterback Max Johnson and a struggling LSU offensive line.
Though MSU hasn’t been able to bring quarterbacks down as much as Arnett would hope (six sacks), State has generated pressure and forced quarterbacks into tough decisions.
Mississippi State’s four interceptions are tied-19th in the nation and six takeaways are tied-22nd.
Turnovers are often considered offensive mistakes, but it can also show an understanding by defenders to know where they should be on the field to capitalize on these errors — an understanding keyed by having time with one coach.
“We have a lot of guys who now have a lot of reps in the system,” Arnett said.