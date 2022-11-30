Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) is pressured by Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (94) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 51-32. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson during the Bulldogs' game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Tucson, Ariz.
By RIC SCUTERI
Associated Press
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) is pressured by Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (94) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 51-32. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
STARKVILLE — Two big pieces of Mississippi State's defense will return next season.
Middle linebacker Nathaniel Watson was the first, confirming he will be back for 2023 in a social media post Wednesday afternoon containing three simple words: "Run it back."
Watson, a redshirt senior, will use the NCAA's COVID-19 waiver and will exhaust his eligibility at the end of next season.
But before then, he'll have time to make a big impact on an MSU team happy to have him back.
Watson has 108 tackles through the Bulldogs' 12 games this season, tied for 22nd-most in the country. He has added 5.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception.
On Wednesday evening, defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy joined Watson in posting a “Run it back” message.
Crumedy made his season debut Oct. 29 against Auburn after missing nearly two months with an arm injury suffered during preseason training. He has 11 tackles — 3.5 for loss — and a sack in his four games this season.
The graduate student is also in his fifth year and will return for one final season in Starkville.
Mississippi State (8-4) awaits its bowl announcement Sunday. The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville and the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa appear to be the Bulldogs' most likely destinations.
