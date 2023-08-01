STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Jaden Crumedy has been named to the watch list for the 2023 Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday. The Outland Trophy is given annually to college football's most outstanding interior lineman on offense or defense.
Crumedy, a graduate student from Hattiesburg, Miss., appeared in just five games last season but made his presence felt. Crumedy finished the year with 15 tackles, including five tackles for loss, and two sacks. He has earned 84 career tackles, six sacks, and a forced fumble across 41 career games. Crumedy has been getting praise from various national outlets leading into the season. Most recently, the Executive Director of the Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, praised Crumedy for his combination of quickness and explosion and sees him as a legit factor at the next level.
Representing the Outland Trophy watch list are 91 returning standout interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents. The 2023 season will close with the award's 78th anniversary, and the watch list offers a talented field of players.
Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the season. For the first time, the FWAA will announce an Outland Trophy National Player of the Week each Tuesday this season. If not already on the watch list, each week's honored player will be added at that time.
The recipient of the 2023 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards show live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner, sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 10, 2024.
The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award, celebrating 78 years since its founding. Created in 1946, when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually practiced in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.
Mississippi State will kickoff the 2023 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2, when the Bulldogs host Southeastern Louisiana at 3 p.m. (CT). Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or visiting hailstate.com/tickets.
2023 Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List
Isaiah Adams, Illinois
Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Jordan Morgan, Arizona
Joe Alt, Notre Dame
X'Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty
Drake Nugent, Michigan
Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
A.J. Gillie, Louisiana
Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
Graham Barton, Duke
Matt Goncalves, Pitt
Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Joshua Gray, Oregon State
Justin Osborne, SMU
Cade Bennett, San Diego State
Mike Hall, Ohio State
Thor Paglialong, Air Force
Cade Beresford, Boise State
Makai Hart, UTSA
Patrick Paul, Houston
Jordan Bertagnole, Wyoming
Gus Hartwig, Purdue
Lokahi Pauole, UCF
Keaton Bills, Utah
Christian Haynes, UConn
Micah Pettus, Ole Miss
Tyler Booker, Alabama
Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane
Prince Pines, Tulane
Brandon Brown, UTSA
Isaiah Helms, App State
Nolan Potter, NIU
Jeremiah Byers, Florida State
Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
Deiyantei Powell-Woods, Central Michigan
Will Campbell, LSU
Bryan Hudson, Louisville
Keith Randolph, Illinois
James Carpenter, James Madison
Jarrod Hufford, Iowa State
Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Ken dy Charles, Liberty
Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech
Kennedy Roberts, Coastal Carolina
Elijah Chatman, SMU
McKinley Jackson, Texas A&M
Justin Rogers, Auburn
Duke Clemens, UCLA
Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Nick Rosi, Toledo
Javion Cohen, Miami
Kris Jenkins, Michigan
Keylan Rutledge, Middle Tennessee
Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
Matt Jones, Ohio State
Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
Emery Jones, LSU
Clay Servin, Rice
Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern
Trevor Keegan, Michigan
Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
Ethan Crowe, Ball State
Nick Kidwell, James Madison
Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State
Jarrett Kingston, USC
Junior Tafuna, Utah
Tyler Davis, Clemson
JC Latham, Alabama
Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Justin Dedich, USC
Sataoa Laumea, Utah
Mose Vavao, Fresno State
Olu Fashanu, Penn State
Quantavious Leslie, WKU
Deone Walker, Kentucky
Troy Fautanu, Washington
KT Leveston, Kansas State
Daymond Williams, Buffalo
Connor Finucane, Army
Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
Bucky Williams, App State
Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
Christian Mahogany, Boston College
Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Javon Foster, Missouri
Fish McWilliams, UAB
Zak Zinter, Michigan
Zach Frazier, West Virginia
