Jaden Crumedy was named to the 2023 Outland Trophy watch list on Tuesday.

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Jaden Crumedy has been named to the watch list for the 2023 Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday. The Outland Trophy is given annually to college football's most outstanding interior lineman on offense or defense.

