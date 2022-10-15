LEXINGTON, Ky. — On one key fourth-quarter possession, Mississippi State’s defense watched as cornerback Emmanuel Forbes charged down the middle of the field, the football in his arms.
Forbes jumped a short pass from No. 22 Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and returned the interception 59 yards for a touchdown, tying the Southeastern Conference career record for pick-sixes and giving MSU life Saturday at Kroger Field.
But on their next defensive series, the Bulldogs were again just watching.
Safety Jalen Green collided with corner Decamerion Richardson, leaving Wildcats receiver Dekel Crowdus wide open down the field for a back-breaking 50-yard gain. Kentucky scored on the next play, going back up by two scores.
The contrast between the two plays was a perfect example of No. 16 Mississippi State’s clear inconsistency in a 27-17 loss to the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 SEC) in Lexington, Kentucky.
The Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2 SEC) were sloppy on offense, beatable on defense and imperfect on special teams just for good measure as they lost for the first time since Sept. 17 at LSU.
Mississippi State was more than doubled up in total yardage, allowing 478 yards to a Kentucky team that had lost its past two games.
The Wildcats scored three touchdowns in the second half, pulling away after fighting the Bulldogs to a 3-3 halftime tie.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries for Kentucky, which gashed the Bulldogs’ run defense for more than 200 yards on more than five yards per attempt.
Mississippi State helped ease the Wildcats’ way down the field with penalties throughout the game, including several drive-extending holding calls and multiple unnecessary roughness fouls.
The Bulldogs were flagged 13 times for 109 yards in the game.
MSU’s lone offensive touchdown came on a fourth-down strike from Will Rogers to Austin Williams, cutting the Kentucky lead to just three points in the fourth quarter.
But the Wildcats — as they often seemed to Saturday — had a response.
Kentucky drove 76 yards on eight plays and scored again to extend its lead back to 10 points.
Forbes’ touchdown cut into the lead again, but Kentucky promptly scored to go up 10 again and ice the game.
Mississippi State will play next week at No. 3 Alabama. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. in Tuscaloosa.
