Three Takeaways Mississippi State dominates Tennessee State, wins 55-10 ahead of Egg Bowl By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal Nov 20, 2021

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State cruised past FCS foe Tennessee State on Saturday, winning by a final score of 55-10.Ahead of next week's Egg Bowl, here are three takeaways from MSU's final nonconference win:

Will Rogers owns MSU's record books

MSU quarterback Will Rogers had no issue etching his name into Mississippi State's record books Saturday.His 21-yard touchdown to Austin Williams on State's opening drive gave him his 30th passing touchdown of the season – breaking Dak Prescott's single-season record set in 2015.Rogers surpassed 3,793 passing yards for the season on MSU's second drive with an eight-yard completion to Jamire Calvin to breaking another 2015 Prescott record.If that wasn't enough, Rogers' 391 passing yards extended his FBS-best streak of games with 300-plus passing yards to nine.Rogers finished the afternoon completing 28 of 34 passes with no interceptions. He had five touchdown passes – highlighted by a 50-yard touchdown pass to Makai Polk in the third quarter.Polk tied MSU's single-season reception record (88) with the catch.

MSU defense stuffs Tigers

Tennessee State had no hope in putting together drives against MSU.The Bulldogs held the Tigers to negative-15 yards on their opening two drives.MSU allowed just 205 yards in the game, had 12 tackles for loss and four sacks. Tennessee State's biggest play was a 55-yard pass late in the fourth quarter to get the ball to the MSU 3-yard line.MSU's Dylan Lawrence forced a fumble on the following play which was recovered by MSU's Jett Johnson.

Austin Williams impresses

MSU's receivers have taken turns shining this season, but Saturday was Austin Williams' turn.Williams caught four passes for 75 yards and scored three touchdowns.Williams has been the face of consistency on MSU's offense. He has three-or-more catches in all but one game this season.Williams has also had 30-or-more receiving yards in all but one game.The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, native has caught 45 of 50 targets this season.