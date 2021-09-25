STARKVILLE – Mississippi State (2-2) opened up SEC play with a 28-25 loss at home against LSU (3-1).
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Bulldogs continue to beat themselves
Mississippi State's offense looked promising, and the numbers back it up.
MSU had 486 yards as Will Rogers threw for 371 of them on 47-of-62 passing.
But those gains were put to waste with mistakes.
MSU’s opening drive halted at the LSU 37 with a Malik Heath fumble. Later in the first quarter, Rogers was intercepted at the LSU 25.
Down 14-3, MSU put together a good drive in the third quarter. Heath appeared to be on his way toward redemption from the fumble as he created space in the corner of the endzone, but a poor throw by Rogers gave Heath no chance to make a play.
Nolan McCord then missed a 33-yard field goal.
Big plays burn MSU defense
The miscues weren’t limited to MSU’s offense.
Mississippi State’s defense allowed touchdown passes of 64, 58 and 41 yards to an LSU offense with backup sophomore quarterback Max Johnson under center.
The 41-yard play came after MSU cut the deficit to 21-10 early in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs forced a punt, but Rodney Groce was penalized for roughing the punter.
With the drive reborn, Johnson found Kole Taylor across the middle of the field. Amidst the traffic, MSU’s Fred Peter and Emmanuel Forbes ran into each other while Taylor strolled into the end zone.
Emmanuel Forbes carted off
Following the collision, Peters walked off the field and into the medical tent while Forbes remained on the field.
Players from both teams took a knee as trainers tended to Forbes for an extended period of time. Forbes was later helped up and carted off the field while sitting up.
Forbes had four tackles, an interception and a pass breakup on a crucial third down play.