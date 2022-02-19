STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s offseason celebrations have been met with ugly beginnings in 2022 as its title defense has started with consecutive losses against No. 24 Long Beach State.
As the offense was the issue in the Bulldogs’ 3-0 opening day loss, the pitching was suspect in Saturday’s matchup — a 13-3 loss.
Coach Chris Lemonis elected to start KC Hunt after saying the sophomore arguably had the best fall of any pitcher on the roster.
Hunt punched out the first two he faced before a single, wild pitch and another single got Long Beach State on the board. The following inning, he was met with an RBI-fielder’s choice before a two-run shot by Alex Pimentel took back the slight 2-1 lead MSU managed in the first.
"(Hunt) has been a lot better against us," Lemonis said. "I wish he had pitched like he did against us. He was just OK today. You gotta command the zone."
MSU’s first relief arm offered little help as Cam Tullar allowed three runs on four hits in the fourth.
State’s offense amended its opening day shoutout with a trio of runs in the opening three innings but went silent from there.
Each scoring opportunity was met with blunders.
A fourth inning infield single from Brad Cumbest went to waste. A fifth inning leadoff single by Logan Tanner was followed by two strikeouts and a pop fly. A sixth inning leadoff double from Cumbest resulted in him stranded right there.
"We just don't do a good job of taking the run, taking the run to get back into it," Lemonis said.
Long Beach State’s bullpen combined to go 6.1 innings, keeping preseason All-American closer Devereaux Harrison on the bench.
Jack Noble handled the brunt of that with 4.1 innings in which he had six strikeouts and three hits allowed.
"He just pitched us backwards," MSU third baseman Kamren James said. "He threw changeups in hitter's counts and fastballs in pitcher's counts."
MSU will look to avoid a sweep Sunday with sophomore Cade Smith slated to take the mound for the 1 p.m. first pitch.
Live updates from the afternoon:
Pregame:
Mississippi State lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
3B Kamren James
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
CF Matt Corder
RF Kellum Clark
LF Brad Cumbest
SS Lane Forsythe
First inning
Hunt starts strong by punching out the first two hitters, but a single, wild pitch and another single get Long Beach State on the board first.
State gets its first run of the series on a grounder to short from Tanner. Single by James and a double by Hancock set that up. MSU is seeing the fastball well early.
Hines gets his second career hit and first run batted in. He scores Hancock to give State its first lead of the season.
Second inning
Not a great day for State defensively. A bunt from Long Beach State's Kaden Moeller is thrown down the first base line and allows the leadoff walk to advance to third. A run comes in on the ensuing fielder's choice.
Then a two-run blast by Alex Pimentel makes it 4-2 in favor of the visitors. Not a great start for Hunt.
State can't muster anything across despite an infield single by Cumbest.
Third inning
Hunt escapes a jam without giving up a run in the third. Lemonis has Preston Johnson warming up in the bullpen.
State back on the board with a grounder from Tanner. Long Beach State will head to the bullpen with Jack Noble coming in with two on and two out.
Noble escapes the jam. LBSU leads 4-3 after three.
Fourth inning
Lemonis pulls Hunt after a leadoff walk. Cam Tullar coming in for State.
Two-run singles stretches Long Beach State's lead to 6-3. Small-ball game has been hurting MSU this afternoon.
Two more for Long Beach State on a double from Isaac Ramirez. It's 8-3 Long Beach State.
Fifth inning
Preston Johnson takes the mound for MSU and retires the side in order.
MSU's offense has gone quiet since the third inning. Still 8-3 for the visitors.
Sixth inning
Johnson walks himself into trouble, but he gets a strikeout to leave the bases loaded.
Cumbest nearly gets MSU's first home run of the season, but he'll settle for a double off the wall to leadoff the inning. MSU can't take advantage of it, though.
Seventh inning
Nothing going for the Long Beach State offense in the top half. MSU searching for offense heading into the stretch.
Hines pops one up to third with two outs, but it's dropped in the infield. As he tries to stretch it to second, he's thrown out to retire the side without any threat. Been that type of afternoon for MSU.
Eighth inning
Jonathon Long launches one into left field to make it 9-3.
Ninth inning
Long Beach State isn't letting up. A one-out single makes it 10-3.
Long makes it a two-homer day with one the opposite way. It's 13-3 now.